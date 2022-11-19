Malta vs Ireland Prediction and Betting Tips | November 20, 2022

Malta welcome the Republic of Ireland to the Ta'Qali National Stadium in a friendly contest on Sunday.

The hosts will be looking to get one over Stephen Kenny’s men, having lost the last seven meetings between the teams.

Malta failed to pick up a second successive friendly victory as they were held to a 2-2 draw by Greece on Thursday.

Prior to that, they secured a second-placed finish in Group D2 of June’s Nations League before picking up a 2-1 friendly victory over Israel on September 29.

Malta head into Sunday unbeaten in three of their last four matches across all competitions, with September’s 2-1 loss against Estonia being the exception.

Meanwhile, Ireland were condemned to a 2-1 loss against Norway when the sides squared off in a friendly matchup on Thursday.

Prior to that, Kenny’s side ended their Nations League campaign with a 3-2 victory over Armenia on September 27 to end their two-game winless run.

Ireland have struggled for results away from home, claiming one draw and losing two of their last three away games this year.

Malta vs Ireland Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

The Republic of Ireland have been imperious in the history of this fixture, claiming seven wins from the last seven meetings between the sides since 1983.

Malta are unbeaten in three of their last four matches, claiming two wins and one draw since June.

Ireland are winless in three of their last four matches across all competitions, losing twice and claiming one draw in that time.

Malta head into the weekend unbeaten in their most recent three home matches, picking up two wins and one draw since June’s 2-1 loss against Estonia.

Malta vs Ireland Prediction

Looking at past results between the sides, Ireland head into the weekend as firm favorites to come away with the desired results. While Kenny’s men have struggled for results in recent outings, we predict they will see off the hosts and extend their dominance in this fixture.

Prediction: Malta 0-3 Ireland

Tip 1: Result - Ireland

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been three or more goals scored in the last three meetings between the sides)

Tip 3: Both sides to score - No (Malta have failed to find the back of the net in six of their seven games against Ireland)

