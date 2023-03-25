Malta vs Italy Prediction and Betting Tips | 26th March 2023

Malta are set to play Italy at the National Stadium Ta' Qali on Sunday in the UEFA Euro qualifiers.

Malta come into this game on the back of a 2-1 loss to Blagoja Milevski's North Macedonia in the league. Second-half goals from Napoli midfielder Elif Elmas and Burnley winger Darko Churlinov secured the win for North Macedonia. Midfielder Yannick Yankam scored the goal for Malta.

Italy, on the other hand, lost 2-1 to ten-man England in their most recent game. First-half goals from West Ham United midfielder Declan Rice and Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane sealed the deal for Gareth Southgate's England, who had Manchester United left-back Luke Shaw sent off in the second-half. Tigre striker Mateo Retegui scored the goal for Italy.

Malta vs Italy Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

In 17 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Italy have won 14 games and drawn three.

Italian forward Domenico Tedesco has managed 11 goal contributions in 14 league starts for Sassuolo this season.

Italian midfielder Lorenzo Pellegrini has seven goal contributions in 22 league starts for Roma so far.

Italian attacker Vincenzo Grifo has 16 goal contributions in 21 league starts for Freiburg this season.

Malta international Teddy Teuma has 17 goal contributions in 28 league starts for Union SG this season.

Malta vs Italy Prediction

Malta have named a squad predominantly consisting of players playing domestically, with Hamrun Spartans players featuring prominently. Midfielder Teddy Teuma is enjoying a good season with Union SG in Belgium, and has played in midfield and as a forward at club this season to devastating effect.

Italy, on the other hand, under Roberto Mancini, have created a reputation for having deep squads, with multiple newcomers. This time around, Mancini has named the likes of Wladimiro Falcone, Alessandro Buongiorno and Mateo Retegui in the squad, while young talents like Simone Pafundi, Marco Carnesecchi and Wilfried Gnonto have also been included.

Retegui, in particular, has made an instant impact, having scored a goal on his debut against England. With the likes of Gianluca Scamacca, Ciro Immobile and Andrea Belotti still unable to cement themselves as their country's starting no.9, Retegui could be given an extended run to prove his mettle.

Italy will be the favourites to win this game.

Prediction: Malta 0-3 Italy

Malta vs Italy Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result- Italy

Tip 2: game to have over / under 2.5 goals- over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Italy to keep a clean sheet- Yes

