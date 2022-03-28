Malta vs Kuwait prediction, preview, team news and more | International friendlies 2022

Malta and Kuwait will trade tackles in an international friendly fixture on Tuesday.

Malta come into the game on the back of a morale-boosting 1-0 victory over Azerbaijan in another friendly game on Friday. Jurgen Degabriele's strike 10 minutes into the second half helped his nation secure the win.

Kuwait played out a 1-1 draw in a friendly with Latvia on the same day. Roberts Savalnieks scored 10 minutes into the second half to cancel out Bader Al Mutawa's first-half goal for Kuwait.

Malta will return to competitive action in League D of the UEFA Nations League in June. Tuesday's game will be Kuwait's final warm-up fixture before they kickstart their quest to secure qualification for the Asian Cup in June.

Malta vs Kuwait Head-to-Head

This will be the first meeting between the two sides at international level. Malta returned to winning ways on Friday after embarking on a six-game winless run in competitive fixtures, losing five matches in this sequence.

Kuwait have managed just one win from their last seven matches, with two draws registered and four losses recorded.

Malta form guide: W-L-L-D-L

Kuwait form guide: D-L-W-D-L

Malta vs Kuwait Team News

Malta

Team captain Andrei Agius headlined Malta's 23-man squad for the friendlies against Azerbaijan and Kuwait. However, the Hibernians defender suffered a first-half injury in the victory over Azerbaijan and might not be fit in time for the game on Tuesday.

Injury: Andrei Agius

Suspension: None

Kuwait

There are no known injuries or suspension concerns for Kuwait.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

Malta vs Kuwait Predicted XI

Malta Predicted XI (3-4-3): Henry Bonello (GK); Steve Borg, Zach Muscat, Jean Borg; Ryan Camenzuli, Teddy Teuma, Matthew Guillaumier, Joseph Mbong; Jurgen Degabriele, Alexander Satariano, Brandon Paiber

Kuwait Predicted XI (4-5-1): Shehab Kankone (GK); Sami Al Sanea, Moaath Al Dhafiri, Fahad Al Haeri, Musaed El Enazi; Ali Khalaf, Fawaz Al Otaibi, Talal Al Fadhel, Fahad Al Rashidi, Bader Al Mutawa; Abdullah Al Dhafiri

Malta vs Kuwait Prediction

Kuwait are slight favorites in the game and will want to end their preparations for the Asian Cup qualifiers on a winning note.

Malta, for their part, would have been boosted by their return to winning ways against Azerbaijan. Neither side is too attack-minded and defensive solidity is likely to be prioritized. We are backing the spoils to be shared in a low-scoring draw.

Prediction: Malta 1-1 Kuwait

