Malta vs Netherlands Prediction and Betting Tips | October 9th 2025

Malta will invite the Netherlands to Ta' Qali National Stadium in the first round of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers on Thursday. The hosts are winless in their five games in the qualifiers, while Oranje have won three of their four games and are at the top of the Group G standings.

Ħomor met Lithuania in their previous qualifying match last month and were held to a 1-1 draw. Late drama ensued as Alexander Satariano gave them the lead in the 83rd minute, and Gvidas Gineitis equalized for Lithuania in the sixth minute of stoppage time. Both teams had a player sent off in stoppage time.

The visitors were also in action against Lithuania last month, registering a 3-2 away win. Lithuania bounced back from two goals down in the first half itself, and Memphis Depay scored the winner in the 63rd minute, completing his brace.

Malta vs Netherlands Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have crossed paths seven times in all competitions. As expected, the visitors have dominated proceedings in this fixture, winning all seven games.

They last met in the reverse fixture in June and Oranje registered a commanding 8-0 home win. Interestingly, it was the second time that they had scored eight goals in a match against Ħomor.

The hosts are yet to open their goalscoring record against Het Nederlands Elftal.

Malta have won just three of their 117 appearances in the World Cup qualifiers.

The visitors have the best goalscoring record in Group G of the UEFA phase World Cup qualifiers, scoring 14 goals.

Oranje have scored at least two goals in five of their six games in 2025.

Malta vs Netherlands Prediction

Ħomor head into the match on a two-game unbeaten streak, conceding one goal apiece in both. They registered their first win of the year last month, defeating San Marino 3-1 at home in a friendly.

Oranje have won three of their four games in the qualifiers thus far, keeping two clean sheets. They suffered just one loss in their qualification campaign for the 2022 edition of the World Cup, with that defeat registered away from home.

Considering the current form of the two teams and the visitors' dominance in this fixture, we back the visitors to register a comfortable win.

Prediction: Malta 0-4 Netherlands

Malta vs Netherlands Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Netherlands to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - No

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

