Malta vs North Macedonia Prediction and Betting Tips | September 12, 2023

Malta and North Macedonia go head-to-head at the Ta' Qali National Stadium in the 2024 European Championship qualifiers on Tuesday (September 12).

The hosts picked up a morale-boosting result on Wednesday, beating Gibraltar 1-0 in a friendly, courtesy of a second-half strike from Joseph Mbong.

Manager Michele Marcolini will hope that the result can serve as a springboard for a fine run of form as the Reds turn their attention to the Euro 2024 qualifiers, where they have lost their opening four games.

Malta, who are 171st in the FIFA rankings, are one of just six sides yet to pick up any points in the qualifiers and are rooted to the bottom of Group C.

Meanwhile, North Macedonia turned in a resilient team performance on Saturday, confirming from behind to salvage a 1-1 draw against European powerhouse Italy.

However, Blagoja Milevski’s men have failed to win their last three games, picking up one draw and losing twice, including a 7-0 hammering against England on June 19.

With four points from four games, North Macedonia are fourth in Group C, level on points with third-placed Italy.

Malta vs North Macedonia Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

North Macedonia have been dominant in the fixture, claiming six wins from seven meetings.

Malta are yet to taste victory against the Lynxes and played out a 1-1 draw in a friendly in August 2010.

The Reds are winless in four of their last five home games across competitions, losing three and picking up one draw since November 2022.

North Macedonia have won just one of their last six competitive games, losing four and picking up one draw since last September.

Malta vs North Macedonia Prediction

Fresh off an impressive draw against Italy, North Macedonia will head into the game with sky-high confidence. Malta, meanwhile, have endured a horrid qualifying campaign, so expect the visitors to extend their dominance in the fixture.

Prediction: Malta 1-2 North Macedonia

Malta vs North Macedonia Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - North Macedonia

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been at least three goals scored in four of their last five meetings.)

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes (Both teams have scored in five of North Macedonia’s last seven games.)