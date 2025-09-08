Malta vs San Marino Prediction and Betting Tips | September 9th 2025

Malta will host San Marino at the Ta' Qali National Stadium on Tuesday for an international friendly fixture. Both sides have been in terrible form recently and will hope to put up a good performance and give their fans something to cheer about.
Malta were delighted to go ahead in the 83rd minute of their UEFA 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying fixture on Thursday, but ended up conceding from the penalty spot in the 96th minute as their fifth-round game against Lithuania ended in a 1-1 draw.
The hosts, whose last win came in November 2024, now sit at the bottom of their qualifying group with only two points from an obtainable 15, but will hope to get a result this midweek ahead of another qualification match during the next international break.
San Marino’s last international win also came 10 months ago as the side have since lost five of their last six games, with their most recent being an embarrassing 6-0 thumping at home against Bosnia and Herzegovina in their World Cup qualifiers game during the weekend. The visitors are also at the bottom of their qualifying group but will shift their focus towards this midweek's friendly, hoping to get a rare win.
Malta vs San Marino Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- The sides have met on three previous occasions going into Tuesday's clash. Malta have won each of those games with a 6-2 aggregate.
- The hosts have scored one goal and conceded 12 across their last six games, while the visitors have also scored one but conceded 18 across their last six games.
- San Marino's last win in November 2024 marked only the third-ever win in the country's international football history.
- Malta are currently ranked 168th in the FIFA World Rankings, while San Marino are ranked 210th.
Malta vs San Marino Prediction
Malta are favorites to get the win on Tuesday courtesy of their home advantage and slightly better quality.
San Marino will be satisfied to get a draw and will need to be at their rarely seen best to get a win.
Prediction: Malta 1-0 San Marino
Malta vs San Marino Betting Tips
Tip 1 - Result: Malta to win
Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Nine of the hosts' last 10 games have featured fewer than 2.5 goals scored)
Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No (The visitors have failed to get on the scoresheet in their last five games)