Malta vs San Marino prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Nations League 2022-23

Searching for their first win in Group D2 of the UEFA Nations League, San Marino visit the Ta' Qali National Stadium to face Malta on Sunday.

The hosts head into the game on a two-match winning streak against the visitors and will look to keep the juggernaut rolling.

Malta were denied a second consecutive win in the Nations League as they fell to a 2-1 defeat against Estonia on Thursday.

Prior to that, the Falcons kicked off their campaign on a winning note as they saw off San Marino in the Group D2 opener on June 5.

Malta are currently second in the group standings, three points off Estonia, who currently sit at the top of the pile.

San Marino, on the other hand, are currently rooted to the bottom of the table after losing their two games so far.

They head into the weekend fresh off the back of a 1-0 loss to Iceland when the sides squared off in a friendly fixture on Thursday.

San Marino are currently on a dire 18-game losing streak, stretching back to a goalless draw with Gibraltar in November 2020.

Malta vs San Marino Head-To-Head

This will be the third-ever meeting between the sides, with Malta picking up two wins from their previous two encounters.

Malta Form Guide: L-W-L-W-W

San Marino Form Guide: L-L-L-L-L

Malta vs San Marino Team News

Malta

Jean Borg is a doubt for Malta after he was forced off injured late in the game against Estonia last time out.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Doubtful: Jean Borg

San Marino

San Marino came out unscathed in their friendly defeat to Iceland last time out and boast a clean bill of health.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Malta vs San Marino Predicted XI

Malta Predicted XI (3-4-3): Henry Bonello; Zach Muscat, Enrico Pepe, Jean Borg; Joseph Mbong, Matthew Guillaumier, Brandon Paiber, Ryan Camenzuli; Teddy Teuma, Alexander Satariano, Jurgen Degabriele

San Marino Predicted XI (3-5-2): Elia Benedettini; Michele Cevoli, Dante Carlos Rossi, Mirko Palazzi; Alessandro D'Addario, Lorenzo Lunadei, Michael Battistini, Luca Censoni, Luca Ceccaroli; Ezequiel Rinaldi, Marco Bernardi

Malta vs San Marino Prediction

Looking at past results between the sides, Malta head into the weekend as firm favourites to come away with the desired results. The Falcons boast a superior and more experienced squad and we are backing them to make use of their home advantage and claim all three points.

Prediction: Malta 2-0 San Marino

