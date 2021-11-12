Malta vs Slovakia prediction, preview, team news and more | 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers 

Malta and Slovakia will battle for three points in a 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifier on Sunday.

The home side come into the game on the back of a 7-1 thrashing by Croatia on home turf. Rennes midfielder Lovro Majer starred with a second-half brace in the rout.

Slovakia had to share the spoils in a thrilling 2-2 draw with Slovenia on home turf. Ondrej Duda and David Strelec both stepped off the bench in the second half to help their nation twice come from behind.

Both sides have already been eliminated from the running for Qatar 2022. Slovakia sit in third spot on 11 points while Malta are in fifth position on five points in what is already their best qualifying campaign.

Malta vs Slovakia Head-to-Head

This will be the 10th meeting between the two sides and Slovakia are yet to lose a game against Malta.

The Falcons have seven victories to their name, while two matches in the past have ended in a share of the spoils.

Their most recent meeting came in March when two second-half goals helped Slovakia come back from being two goals behind to play out a shock 2-2 draw on home turf.

Malta have gone five games without a win, losing four. Slovakia have played out a 2-2 draw in each of their last two fixtures.

Malta form guide: L-D-L-L-L

Slovakia form guide: D-D-L-W-L

Malta vs Slovakia Team News

Malta

There are no known injuries or suspension concerns for the home side.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

Slovakia

The experienced duo of Marek Hamsik and Milan Skriniar could retain their places in the starting lineup.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

Malta vs Slovakia Predicted XI

Malta Predicted XI (4-3-3): Henry Bonello (GK); Kurt Shaw, Enrico Pepe, Zach Muscat, Andrei Agius; Stephen Pisani, Jake Grech, Joseph Mbong; Luke Gambin, Luke Montebello, Paul Mbong

Slovakia Predicted XI (4-3-3): Marek Rodak (GK); Jakub Holubek, Ľubomír Satka, Milan Skriniar, Peter Pekarik; Marek Hamsík, Stanislav Lobotka, Matus Bero; Robert Bozenik, Lukas Haraslin, Robert Mak

Malta vs Slovakia Prediction

Slovakia have had a poor record on the road in World Cup qualifiers and are winless on their travels since June 2017. The game against Malta, however, represents the perfect opportunity to get back on track.

The home side have performed beyond expectations this campaign but their resounding defeat to Croatia must have left a sour taste in their mouths. Few expect them to get anything against Slovakia but their first leg performance could be a source of motivation.

The visitors have not been at their best defensively and this could see Malta fashion enough chances to get on the scoresheet. However, we are backing Slovakia to secure a comfortable victory in a high-scoring game.

Prediction: Malta 1-3 Slovakia

Edited by Shardul Sant