Malta vs Slovenia Prediction and Betting Tips | March 21st 2024

Malta will host Slovenia at the Ta' Qali National Stadium on Thursday in a friendly clash between the two teams.

The home side endured an abysmal European Championship qualification campaign and are now looking forward to the UEFA Nations League group stages later in the year. They were beaten 2-0 by England in their last match, with Enrico Pepe handing their opponents an early lead after scoring an own goal before Harry Kane doubled the Three Lions' advantage in the second half.

Following Thursday's game, Malta will face Belarus next Tuesday in another friendly clash while the Slovenians will host Portugal at the Stožice Stadium on the same day.

Slovenia, meanwhile, are set to feature in the Euros in the summer and will continue their preparations for the continental showpiece this week. They beat the USA 1-0 in their last outing, with Nejc Gradisar scoring the sole goal of the game less than 30 minutes into his international debut.

Malta vs Slovenia Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been eight meetings between Malta and Slovenia. The visitors are undefeated in all eight matchups, picking up seven wins and a draw.

The two sides last faced off in a World Cup qualifying clash back in October 2021 which the visitors won 4-0.

Slovenia have won their last six games in this fixture.

Malta have failed to score any goals in their last four games in this fixture.

The home side are without a clean sheet in six of their last seven matches.

The Reds were ranked 172nd in the latest FIFA rankings and now sit 117 places behind their midweek opponents.

Malta vs Slovenia Prediction

Malta are on a four-game losing streak and have won just one of their last seven games across all competitions. They have lost five of their last six games on home soil and could struggle here.

Slovenia, on the other hand, are on a run of back-to-back victories and have won six of their last seven matches. The sheer gulf in class and quality between the two teams should see the visitors win this one fairly easily.

Prediction: Malta 0-3 Slovenia

Malta vs Slovenia Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Slovenia to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Five of the visitors' last seven matches have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: NO (Both sides have found the back of the net in just one of their last six matchups)