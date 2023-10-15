Malta vs Ukraine Prediction and Betting Tips | October 17th 2023

The action continues in Group B of the 2024 European Championship qualifiers as Malta play host to Ukraine at the Ta' Qali National Stadium on Tuesday.

Michele Marcolini’s men head into the game as one of just five sides yet to pick up any points in the qualifiers and will be looking to end this dire run of results.

Malta failed to stop the rot as they suffered a 4-0 hammering at the hands of Italy on Saturday.

Marcolini’s side have now lost all but one of their last five matches, with a 1-0 friendly victory over Gibraltar on September 6 being the only exception.

Malta, who are currently ranked 171st in the latest FIFA World Rankings, sit rooted to the bottom of Group B, having lost their six matches so far.

Ukraine, on the other hand, got their quest for a spot in Germany back on track at the weekend when they picked up a deserved 2-0 victory against North Macedonia.

This followed a 2-1 loss against Italy on September 12 which saw their four-match unbeaten run in all competitions come to an end.

With 10 points from six matches, Serhiy Rebrov’s men are currently third in Group C, level on points with second-placed Italy and three points behind first-placed England.

Malta vs Ukraine Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the third-ever meeting between Malta and Ukraine, with both sides picking up one win apiece in their previous two encounters.

Ukraine are unbeaten in five of their last six matches across all competitions, picking up three wins and two draws since March.

Malta have lost their six games in the Euro 2024 qualifiers, conceding 15 goals and scoring just once so far.

Rebrov’s side have failed to win three of their last four away matches, losing twice and placing up one draw since March.

Malta vs Ukraine Prediction

Ukraine turned in a solid team performance against North Macedonia at the weekend and will head into Thursday’s game with renewed confidence.

That said, we anticipate a one-sided affair at the Ta' Qali National Stadium, with Rebrov’s men claiming all three points against a struggling Malta side.

Prediction: Malta 0-2 Ukraine

Malta vs Ukraine Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Ukraine to win

Tip 2: Over 10.5 corners - No (There have been fewer than 11 corner kicks in seven of Ukraine’s last nine matches)

Tip 3: More than 4.5 cards - No (There have also been fewer than five bookings in six of the visitors’ last eight outings)