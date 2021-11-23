How the Mamelodi Sundowns Ladies Made History by Winning the Inaugural CAF Women's Champions League

Mamelodi Sundowns Ladies caused a stunning upset by winning the CAFWCL, scoring just four goals in the tournament. This feat will go down in history as one of the most enigmatic moments in African football.

The inaugural CAF Women’s Champions League (CAFWCL) was enthralling, exciting, and laced with the rich culture of the continent. It was a historic moment for African Women’s football and a platform to boost the women's game on the continent.

Preparations towards the competition were keen and well organized across the six viable zones of the Confederation of African Football (CAF). Eight club teams from Africa converged in Egypt to set the ball rolling. The competition began on Friday 5, November and went on till November 19, 2021.

Wadi Degla (Egypt), AS Mande(Mali), Malabo Kings(Equatorial Guinea), Vihiga Queens (Kenya), Hasacas Ladies (Ghana), AS FAR (Morocco), and Mamelodi Sundowns Ladies(South Africa) went head to head for the ultimate prize. The teams were divided into two groups of four.

The Mamelodi Sundowns Ladies were the standout team in the competition with their stellar performances, though they had an unsteady start. Prior to this competition, they won the 2019-2020 South African Women’s League but were inactive in the subsequent season. This was due to the suspension of the league as a measure to avoid the spread of COVID-19.

As winners, they automatically gained entry to the qualification stage of the CAFWCL where they emerged victorious. They also won the inaugural COSAFA Women’s Champions League earlier this year.

This was the official qualification stage of the CAFWCL for Southern Africa. With this feat, all roads led to Egypt where they had to battle it out with other formidable clubs. Andile Dlamini, goalkeeper of Mamelodi Sundowns, revealed that:

“It is exciting that women’s football is being recognized and being given the opportunity to be showcased at this level, which is the highest in Africa".

Without further ado, let’s dive in to see how they made history as champions of the CAFWCL.

#3 The Group Stages

The group stage matches were a tough nut to crack for the Mamelodi Sundowns. They had a tepid start in the competition registering two narrow wins against Vihiga Queens and River Angels. They registered a goal each against these teams and they were all in the early moments of the games respectively. Players like Chuene Morifi and Melinda Kgadiete were pivotal in their offensive runs while captain Zanele Nhlapo held the defensive line down.

It was their staunch conservative style of play that led to their qualification into the semi-finals after drawing against their final opponent, AS FAR, in a 0-0 game. They qualified out of Group B at the top of the table with seven points together with AS FAR.

2. #Semi-Final Stage

After an eventful group stage, four teams had to bow out of the competition. Hasaacas Ladies and Malabo Kings qualified for the semi-final stage from group A. Mamelodi and AS FAR sailed through from Group B as well. The Mamelodi Sundowns were scheduled to play against the Malabo Kings on Monday, November 15. It was a pivotal game to decide who would go to the finals of the competition.

Hasaacas Ladies from Ghana were also slated to lock horns with AS FAR from Morocco that same day. Mamelodi, as expected, utilized their organized, conservative style of football to keep the Malabo Kings attackers at bay. It was a nail-biting match where both teams struggled to find an opener. The game eventually went into extra time and finally, the only lifeline left to determine the finalist was a penalty shootout. That moment kept fans on the edge of their seats because both teams were superb in taking penalties.

However, Malabo Kings FC failed to score two of their spot-kicks which gave Mamelodi Sundowns the ultimate edge to qualify. It ended 5-4 in favor of Mamelodi Sundowns, who were on their way to write history for their club. Hasaacas Ladies also beat AS FAR in a thrilling 2-1 game to book their ticket to the final as well.

1.#Finals

Hasaacas Ladies vs Mamelodi Sundowns

The final was going to be a clash of two great titans. It was also going to be an interesting encounter between the team with the most goals(10) and the team with the least number of goals (two). For many pundits, Hasaacas Ladies had the upperhand to win this on paper, considering how ferocious their attack had been throughout the tournament. Mamelodi on the other hand, was more of a tactical side who preferred to sit back and defend. Their major go-to on the offense was their nimble fullbacks who were deft in creating chances.

Friday, November 19 was the night of the finals and Hasaacas Ladies were determined to win. Mamelodi, on the other hand, was completely ruled out and demoted to underdog status. Surprisingly, they played a different style of football this time. It was quite unexpected as they created successful chances at goal signaling their intent to win the trophy. Hasacas Ladies looked teetered in the game.

They just couldn’t slide through the defensive line of Mamelodi as they’ve done so easily with other teams. Mamelodi utilized more of their midfield and wings to break the defense of the Hasacas Ladies. This was because the latter left so much space at the back to exploit. Mamelodi finally found their breakthrough in the first half after Andiswe Mgcoyi launched the ball into the Hasaacas box and Morifi slotted it in easily to give Sundowns the lead in the 33rd minute.

They kept their composure in the second half as well. That paid off in the 65th minute when Andiwe Mgcoyi kicked a thumping strike past Grace Banwaa to double the lead for Sundowns. For Hasaacas Ladies, that blow was too much to recover from considering how organized Sundowns was. And there was little time left on the clock. It would take a divine miracle to turn the odds back in their favor but that hope proved futile.

The referee blew the final whistle to bring proceedings to an end.

After the game, Jerry Tshabalala, coach of Mamelodi Sundowns was brewing with pride for his ladies. In his post-game presser, he said

"I was afraid we were not clinical enough, but today we were marvelous. I’m very happy of my girls

“I spoke to Mgcoyi and told her that she needs to bring it to the party, and that’s what she did. I’m proud of her and the whole team”.

Mamelodi Sundowns made history as the first club to win the CAF Women’s Champions League. It was all smiles, tears of joy, and a proud moment for the players who gave their all for the team. Their goalkeeper, Andile Dlamini, kept a clean sheet throughout the tournament. That earned her the award of “Best Goalkeeper” of the tournament. Their defensive style of play was hailed by many pundits.

Out of five games, they won thrice and drew twice. Statisically they were outclassed in most of their games. This was due to their inability to create chances upfront. They didn't concede a goal throughout the tournament, highlighting their defensive prowess. However, they altered their style of play in the final and it paid off.

Amidst the critiques, they managed to stand tall in a competition where they were completely ruled out.

