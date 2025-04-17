Mamelodi Sundowns vs Al Ahly Prediction and Betting Tips | April 19th 2025 

Mamelodi Sundowns will square off with Al Ahly in the first leg of their CAF Champions League semifinal tie on Saturday (April 19th). The game will be played at the Lucas Masterpiece Moripe Stadium.

The hosts will be looking to bounce back from the 2-1 defeat they suffered against Kaizer Chiefs at the same venue in the South African Nedbank Cup semifinal. They went into the break in the lead thanks to Teboho Mokoena's first-half injury-time strike. Wandile Duba drew the game level in the 57th minute while Ashley Du Preez scored the match-winner in the 89th minute.

Al Ahly, meanwhile, shared the spoils in a 1-1 draw away to Pyramids in the Egyptian Premier League. Their hosts were reduced to 10 men in the 57th minute but still went ahead through Mohamed Chibi's goal with five minutes left on the clock. Ahmed Reda equalized deep into injury time.

The Red Devils will shift their focus to the continent and have booked their spot at this stage with a routine 2-0 aggregate win over Al Hilal Omdurman. Sundowns advanced with a 1-0 aggregate win over Esperance.

The winner of this tie advances to face either Pyramids or Orlando Pirates in the final.

Mamelodi Sundowns vs Al Ahly Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Both sides have five wins apiece in 16 head-to-head games, while six games were drawn.

One of those draws came in their most recent clash in November 2023 in the AFC semifinal.

Nine of the last 11 head-to-head games have produced fewer than three goals.

Seven of Ahly's last eight games across competitions have produced under 2.5 goals.

Sundowns' defeat to Kaizer Chiefs ended their 21-game unbeaten run at home across competitions (18 wins).

Mamelodi Sundowns vs Al Ahly Prediction

Mamelodi Sundowns are unbeaten in the last seven head-to-head games (four wins). Lying in their path is CAF Champions League royalty and Miguel Cardoso's side have to make the most of home advantage in their first leg to boost their chances of advancing. Furthermore, they are unbeaten in the last seven head-to-head games (four wins).

Al Ahly are the most successful side in the history of this competition. They have won each of the last two editions and are aiming to win a three-peat for the first time in their illustrious history.

We are backing the home side to claim a narrow win and a clean sheet.

Prediction: Mamelodi Sundowns 1-0 Al Ahly

Mamelodi Sundowns vs Al Ahly Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Mamelodi Sundowns to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals

