Mamelodi Sundowns vs Al Ahly Prediction and Betting Tips | March 11, 2023 

Mamelodi Sundowns welcome Al Ahly to the Loftus Versfield Stadium for a CAF Champions League Group B fixture on Saturday (March 11).

The hosts are coming off a 1-1 draw at Stellenbosch in th South African Premier League at the weekend. Cassius Mailula put 'the Brazilians' ahead in the 77th minute before Iqraam Rayners levelled matters from the spot in the 87th. Despite the draw, Sundowns remain at the league summit, having garnered 56 points from 22 games.

Al Ahly, meanwhile, claimed maximum points in a 2-1 home win over Arab Contractors in the Egyptian Premier League in midweek. Ali Maaloul's third-minute penalty and Farouck Kabore's own goal saw the Red Devils claim maximum points.

The ten-time African champions will now turn their attention to the continent where they're looking to improve from their runners-up finish last term. They occupy third spot in Group B with four points. Mamelodi, meanwhile, are third on seven points, two points behind leaders Al Hilal.

Mamelodi Sundowns vs Al Ahly Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two sides have clashed on 13 previous occasions, with Al Ahly leading 5-3.

Their most recent meeting in February 2023 was a 2-2 draw in Cairo.

That draw ended the Sundowns'14-game winning run across competitions since October 2022. However, the South African champions are on a 17-game unbeaten streak across competitions.

Four of Al Ahly's last five competitive games have produced at least three goals.

Five of Mamelodi's last six games across competitions have had goals at both ends.

Mamelodi form guide: D-W-D-W-W; Al Ahly form guide: W-W-D-D-W

Mamelodi Sundowns vs Al Ahly Prediction

Both sides are among the favourites to go all the way in the tournament, but there's a real possibility that one of their campaigns could end in the group stage. A defeat would be catastrophic for Al Ahly and would leave their qualification destiny out of their hands.

Mamelodi's impressive 17-game unbeaten streak includes a 2-2 draw against Al Ahly, which snapped their 14-game winning streak. Both sides have enough quality to claim victory, but the spoils could be shared in another thrilling draw.

Prediction: Mamelodi Sundowns 2-2 Al Ahly

Mamelodi Sundowns vs Al Ahly Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

