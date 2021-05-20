Mamelodi Sundowns vs Al Ahly prediction, preview, team news and more | CAF Champions League 2020-21 

Two African heavyweights will collide at the Loftus Versfeld Stadium in Pretoria as Mamelodi Sundowns host Al Ahly in the quarter-finals second leg of their CAF Champions League.

The visitors hold the advantage in the tie, having seen off the South African champions with a 2-0 victory in the first leg last Saturday. Taher Mohamed and Salah Mohsen scored in each half to give the Red Devils the victory in Cairo.

The defeat means the Sundowns will have to score at least three goals in the return fixture to ensure progress to the last four. Esperance de Tunis or CR Belouizdad will await the winner for a potential place in the final.

There is also the added sub-plot of current Al Ahly coach and two-time CAF Champions League-winning manager Pisto Mosimane returning to the stadium where he coached for eight years.

Mamelodi Sundowns vs Al Ahly Head-to-Head

The two sides have met each other in continental action on nine previous occasions and Al Ahly have a much better record.

The Cairo outfit have five wins to their name, while Sundowns were victorious in one game and three previous matches ended in a draw. Their most recent meeting came last week in the first leg played in Egypt.

Al Ahly got to this stage by finishing second in Group A behind Simba of Tanzania. They also sit in second spot in the Egyptian Premier League table, albeit with several games in hand.

Mamelodi Sundowns topped Group A of the CAF Champions League group stage and currently lead the way at the summit of the South African Premier Soccer League.

Mamelodi Sundowns form guide (all competitions): L-W-W-W-D

Al Ahly form guide (all competitions): W-D-W-L-D

Mamelodi Sundowns vs Al Ahly Team News

Phakamani Mahlambi and Uruguayan forward Mauricio Affonso are currently injured and will not play a part in the game.

There are no suspension concerns for the Bafana baStyle.

Injured: Mauricio Affonso, Phakamani Mahlambi

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Al Ahly

The visitors have three players ruled out for the trip to South Africa. Marwan Mohsen (knee), Mohamed Mahmoud and Mostafa Shobier ( both COVID-19) have all been sidelined. However, Ali Maaloul will undergo late fitness tests to assess his availability.

Meanwhile, the duo of Ali Maaloul and Hamdy Fathi have returned from lengthy layoffs and could be available for selection.

Injury: Marwan Mohsen

COVID-19: Mostafa Shobier, Mohamed Mahmoud

Doubtful: Ali Maaloul

Mamelodi Sundowns vs Al Ahly Predicted XI

Mamelodi Sundowns Predicted XI (4-1-4-1): Denis Onyango (GK); Aubrey Modiba, Mosa Lebusa, Ricardo Nascimento, Thepelo Morena; Rivaldo Coetzee; Peter Shalulile, Sphelele Mkhulise, Lebohang Maboe, Gaston Sorino; Gift Motupa

Al Ahly Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Mohamed El Shenawy (GK); Ibrahim Yasser, Rami Rabia, Bard Banoun, Mohamed Hany; Amr Al Sulaya, Aliou Dieng; Taher Mohamed, Mohamed Magdi, Hussein El Shahat; Mohamed Sherif

Mamelodi Sundowns vs Al Ahly Prediction

Mamelodi Sundowns will have home advantage in this tie but their need for goals could see them play higher up the field and Al Ahly have several pacy forwards that can take advantage.

We are predicting a draw, with the visitors progressing on aggregate victory.

Prediction: Mamelodi Sundowns 1-1 Al Ahly