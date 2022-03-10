Mamelodi Sundowns vs Al Ahly prediction, preview, team news and more | CAF Champions League 2021-22

Mamelodi Sundowns will host Al Ahly in a Group A fixture in the CAF Champions League on Saturday.

The hosts currently lead the way at the summit of the standings, having garnered seven points from three matches played so far.

Al Ahly are directly beneath them on four points, making this matchday four encounter a direct knockout for the top spot in the group.

A win for Sundowns could see them secure automatic qualification to the knockout rounds depending on results elsewhere. Al Ahly, for their part, will be looking to enact revenge for their home defeat to the Pretoria-based side on home turf a fortnight ago.

The African champions come into the game on the back of a routine 3-0 home win over Pyramids in the Egyptian Premier League on Tuesday. Three second-half goals helped the Red Devils secure top spot in their quest to successfully retain their domestic crown.

Mamelodi Sundowns were rampant in a 6-0 home win over Mathaithai in the round of 16 of the Nedbank Cup on the same day. Thabiso Kutumela scored a second-half brace in the rout.

Mamelodi Sundowns vs Al Ahly Head-to-Head

Al Ahly have five wins from their last 11 continental meetings with Mamelodi Sundowns. Four matches have ended in draws, while Saturday's hosts have two wins to their name.

Their most recent meeting came on matchday three when Thapelo Morena's late strike helped Sundowns secure a 1-0 away victory at the end of February.

Mamelodi Sundowns form guide (all competitions): W-L-W-W-D

Al Ahly form guide (all competitions): W-W-W-L-W

Mamelodi Sundowns vs Al Ahly Team News

Mamelodi Sundowns

Gaston Sirino suffered a new injury setback, having been on the road to recovery and is expected to be sidelined for a few more weeks.

Other injury concerns for the hosts include Pavol Safranko, Mosa Lebusa, Erwin Saavedra, Rivaldo Coetzee and goalkeeper Denis Onyango.

Lebhohang Maboe has returned from a long injury layoff that saw him sidelined for seven months.

Injuries: Pavol Safranko, Mosa Lebusa, Erwin Saavedra, Rivaldo Coetzee, Denis Onyango, Gaston Sirino

Suspension: None

Al Ahly

Ayman Ashraf made his return from injury against Pyramids and should be available for selection.

Injuries: Yasser Ibrahim, Salah Mohsen, Badr Benoun, Akram Tawfik, Amar Hamdy

Suspension: None

Mamelodi Sundowns vs Al Ahly Predicted XI

Mamelodi Sundowns Predicted XI (3-5-2): Kennedy Mweene (GK); Brian Onyango, Grant Kekana, Rushine De Reuck; Aubrey Modiba, Bradley Ralani, Andile Jali, Thabiso Kutumela, Thapelo Morena; Themba Zwane, Peter Shalulile

Al Ahly Predicted XI (4-3-3): Mohamed El Shenawy (GK); Ali Maaloul, Rami Rabia, Mohamed Abdelmonem, Mohamed Hany; Amr El Solia, Hamdi Fathi, Aliou Dieng; Ahmed Abdelkader, Mohamed Sherif, Hossam Hassan

Mamelodi Sundowns vs Al Ahly Prediction

Al Ahly have been historically dominant against Mamelodi Sundowns. The defending champions will be keen to get their title defense back on track and come into the game on the back of three consecutive morale-boosting victories.

Sundowns have the quality to secure the win, as evidenced by their away victory in Cairo. However, Al Ahly's superior quality should shine through and we are backing the visitors to claim a win with goals to be scored at both ends.

Prediction: Mamelodi Sundowns 1-2 Al Ahly

