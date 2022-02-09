Mamelodi Sundowns vs Al Hilal Omdurman prediction, preview, team news and more | CAF Champions League 2021-22

Mamelodi Sundowns will welcome Al Hilal Omdurman to the Lucas Moripe Stadium for a matchday one fixture in Group A of the CAF Champions League on Thursday.

The home side secured their spot in the group stage with a 4-2 aggregate victory over Maniema of DR Congo. A 2-2 away draw was followed by a routine 2-0 home win to help the South African Champions progress.

Al Hilal progressed at the expense of Nigerian side Rivers United. A 1-1 draw in Port Harcourt was followed by a 1-0 victory for the Sudanese side in Egypt.

Sundowns come into the game on the back of a routine 2-0 home win over Chippa United in the South African Premier Division on Monday. Andile Jali and Teboho Mokoena scored in either half to guide 'the Brazilians' to all three points.

Al Hilal have not been in action since their aggregate victory over Rivers United in October 2021.

Mamelodi Sundowns vs Al Hilal Omdurman Head-to-Head

This will be the fifth meeting between the two sides and Mamelodi Sundowns were victorious in two previous clashes. One fixture ended in a draw while Thursday's visitors have one win to their name.

The two sides were paired in Group B of the CAF Champions League last season. Sundowns secured a 2-0 victory in the home leg while the away fixture ended in a share of the spoils.

Mamelodi Sundowns form guide (all competitions): W-W-D-L-W

Al Hilal form guide: D-W

Mamelodi Sundowns vs Al Hilal Omdurman Team News

Mamelodi Sundowns

Lebohang Maboe and Thabiso Kutumela are both unavailable due to injuries.

Injuries: Lebohang Maboe, Thabiso Kutumela

Suspension: None

Al Hilal Omdurman

There are no known injuries or suspension concerns for the visiting side.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

Mamelodi Sundowns vs Al Hilal Omdurman Predicted XI

Mamelodi Sundowns Predicted XI (3-5-2): Kennedy Mweene (GK); Brian Onyango, Rivaldo Coetzee, Rushine De Reuck; Aubrey Modiba, Bradley Ralani, Andile Jali, Thabiso Kutumela, Thapelo Morena; Themba Zwane, Peter Shalulile

Al Hilal Predicted XI (4-3-3): Ali Abdallah Abu-Eshrein (GK); Abuaagla Abdalla, Mohamed Ouattara, Altayeb Abdelrazig, Mohamed Ering; Nazar Hamed, Walieldin Khedr, Salah eldin Adil; Al Gharbal, Eid Mugadam Abakar, Yasir Mozamil

Mamelodi Sundowns vs Al Hilal Omdurman Prediction

Al Hilal's lack of competitive action for almost four months could lead to match rustiness and the Sudanese giants could take some time to get going. Mamelodi Sundowns, by contrast, come into the game with full confidence and currently lead the way domestically.

The Pretoria outfit also have home advantage in their favor and we are backing Sundowns to secure a comfortable victory.

Prediction: Mamelodi Sundowns 2-0 Al Hilal

Edited by Peter P