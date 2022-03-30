Mamelodi Sundowns vs Al Merreikh prediction, preview, team news and more | CAF Champions League 2021-22

Mamelodi Sundowns will welcome Al Merreikh to the Lucas Moripe Stadium for their final group stage fixture in the CAF Champions League on Saturday.

The hosts are already assured of top spot in the group, having garnered 13 points from five matches so far.

Al Merreikh sit at the bottom of the standings on four points and have already been eliminated from the competition, making Saturday's clash a mere formality.

Mamelodi Sundowns come into the game on the back of a resounding 4-2 away victory over Merreikh's city rivals Al Hilal a fortnight ago. Thapelo Morena scored a second-half brace to guide his side to the win despite having been reduced to 10 men in the 11th minute.

Al Merreikh settled for a share of the spoils in a 1-1 draw away to Alamel Atbara in the Sudanese Premier League last Thursday.

Mamelodi Sundowns vs Al Merreikh Head-to-Head

The first leg meeting between the two sides ended in a goalless draw at Omdurman in February.

Sundowns are currently on a three-game winning run in all competitions and have won five of their last six matches. Al Merreikh have managed just one victory from their last five games in all competitions.

Mamelodi Sundowns form guide (all competitions): W-W-W-L-W

Al Merreikh form guide (all competitions): D-W-L-L-L

Mamelodi Sundowns vs Al Merreikh Team News

Mamelodi Sundowns

Kenyan defender Brian Onyango is suspended following his early dismissal against Al Hilal.

Erwin Saavedra has suffered another injury setback which has ruled him out, while Sphelele Mkhulise, Mosa Lebusa and Gaston Sirino are back in training.

Injuries: Erwin Saavedra, Pavol Safranko

Doubtful: Rivaldo Coetzee, Sphelele Mkhulise, Gaston Sirino, Mosa Lebusa

Suspension: Denis Onyango

Al Merreikh

There are no known injury concerns for the Sudanese. However, midfielder Mohamed Alrashed is suspended for accumulating yellow cards.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

Mamelodi Sundowns vs Al Merreikh Predicted XI

Mamelodi Sundowns (3-5-2): Kennedy Mweene (GK); Lyle Lakay, Grant Kekana, Rushine De Reuck; Aubrey Modiba, Bradley Ralani, Andile Jali, Thabiso Kutumela, Thapelo Morena; Themba Zwane, Peter Shalulile

Al Merreikh Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Mohamed Mostafa (GK); Bakhit Khamis, Hamza Dawood, Mustafa Karshom, Bawak Etta; Emad Alsini, Ammar Taifour; Tony Edjomariegwe, Ramadan Agab, Alsamany Alsawy, Al Gozoli Nooh

Mamelodi Sundowns vs Al Merreikh Prediction

Despite having already secured qualification, Mamelodi Sundowns will want to wrap up their group stage campaign with a victory in front of their fans.

The South African champions have been rampant on the continent this season, while Al Merreikh have not been up to par. We are backing the hosts to claim a comfortable victory.

Prediction: Mamelodi Sundowns 3-0 Al Merreikh

Edited by Peter P