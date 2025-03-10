Mamelodi Sundowns vs Amazulu Prediction and Betting Tips | March 11th 2025

Mamelodi Sundowns will welcome Amazulu to Lucas Masterpieces Moripe Stadium in the Premier Soccer League on Tuesday. The hosts are aiming at widening their gap in the standings while the visitors are pushing to make up lost ground.

Mamelodi Sundowns vs Amazulu Preview

Mamelodi Sundowns dropped two points on the road in their last league fixture, after being held to a goalless draw by Golden Arrows. That result broke the hosts' winning run that had stretched to five games. Mamelodi Sundowns will be eying a return to winning ways in this meeting to strengthen their lead in the table.

Masandawana have suffered only two defeats this season in the top flight after 21 rounds of matches. They boast 18 wins and one draw, which leaves them at the summit with 55 points - 16 points ahead of second-placed Orlando Pirates. However, Pirates have four matches in hand.

Amazulu dropped two points in their previous game following a goalless draw against SuperSport United on the road. They were unable to extend their impressive two-game winning streak in which they scored five goals without conceding any. The visitors face an uphill battle in this clash against a team in quest of full points.

Usuthu have won nine matches out of 21, drawing three and losing nine, which leaves them in the sixth spot with 30 points. They could leap into the top three if they succeed in Pretoria and if other results are favorable. Amazulu were defeated in their last three matches against Mamelodi Sundowns, both home and away.

Mamelodi Sundowns vs Amazulu Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Mamelodi Sundowns have won four times and drawn once in their last five matches against Amazulu.

Mamelodi Sundowns have been flawless in their last five home matches against Amazulu, winning all five.

Mamelodi Sundowns have won their last five matches at home in all competitions.

Amazulu have won once, drawn twice and lost twice in their last five matches on the road.

Mamelodi Sundowns have won four times and drawn once in their last five matches while Amazulu have won twice, drawn once and lost twice. Form Guide: Mamelodi Sundowns – D-W-W-W-W, Amazulu – D-W-W-L-L.

Mamelodi Sundowns vs Amazulu Prediction

Mamelodi Sundowns are expected to pull out all the stops to snatch maximum points in this encounter, guarding against dropping any points.

Amazulu could drop two places below if they fail to claim points in this meeting. If their recent away record is to be considered, they stand a slim chance.

Mamelodi Sundowns are the favorites based on form and home advantage.

Prediction: Mamelodi Sundowns 3-1 Amazulu

Mamelodi Sundowns vs Amazulu Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Mamelodi Sundowns to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Mamelodi Sundowns to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Amazulu to score - Yes

