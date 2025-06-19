Mamelodi Sundowns vs Borussia Dortmund Prediction and Betting Tips | June 21st 2025

Mamelodi Sundowns will face Borussia Dortmund at the Exploria Stadium on Saturday in the second group-stage game of their 2025 FIFA Club World Cup campaign. The South African side headed into the global showpiece on the back of a CAF Champions League final defeat but shook that off to secure maximum points in their opening game.
They beat Ulsan 1-0 in their game on Tuesday, with South Africa international Iqraam Rayners scoring the game-winner in the first half. Sundowns now sit atop Group F with three points and will book a spot in the knockout stages with maximum points at the weekend.
Borussia Dortmund enjoyed a brilliant finish to their Bundesliga campaign, picking up seven wins from their final eight matches. However, they had to settle for a point in their Club World Cup opener as they played out a goalless draw against Fluminense.
Die Borussen were unconvincing in their game against the Brazilian side earlier in the week and will be looking to put out a much better performance and secure maximum points when they return to action on Saturday.
Mamelodi Sundowns vs Borussia Dortmund Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- Saturday's game will mark the first-ever meeting between Sundowns and Dortmund.
- Die Borussen have kept clean sheets in three of their last four matches after failing to register any in their previous 11 outings.
- Bafana ba Style were the only CAF side to find the back of the net in the opening round.
- Dortmund are making their debut on the global stage this summer. Mamelodi Sundowns, meanwhile, are participating in their second Club World Cup after making their debut in 2016.
Mamelodi Sundowns vs Borussia Dortmund Prediction
Sundowns' latest result ended a run of back-to-back winless outings and they will be looking to kick on from that this weekend. They are, however, massive underdogs heading into Saturday's game and will need a herculean effort to come away with even a point.
BVB, meanwhile, are undefeated in their last eight matches, picking up six consecutive wins in that period. They were far from their best against Fluminense but should have little trouble winning this one.
Prediction: Mamelodi Sundowns 0-2 Borussia Dortmund
Mamelodi Sundowns vs Borussia Dortmund Betting Tips
Tip 1 - Result: Borussia Dortmund to win
Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Three of Dortmund's last four games have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)
Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No (Both sides have found the back of the net in just one of Masandawana's last four matches)