Mamelodi Sundowns vs Cape Town City prediction, preview, team news and more | Premier Soccer League 2023-24 

Mamelodi Sundowns welcome Cape Town City to Loftus Versfeld Stadium for the final matchday of the Premier Soccer League on Saturday (May 25). The hosts are coming off a 1-1 draw at TS Galaxy on Tuesday.

They went behind to Puso Dithejane's 78th-minute strike, but Peter Shalulile drew the game level in the 85th minute. Cape Town, meanwhile, claimed maximum points with a 3-1 home win over Richards Bay. Lorenzo Gordinho, Jaedin Rhodes and Thabiso Kutumela scored to help Cape Town claim maximum points.

The victory left them in seventh spot, having garnered 42 points from 29 games, while Mamelodi hold a 23-point gap atop the summit.

Mamelodi Sundowns vs Cape Town City Head-to-Head

Mamelodi have 14 wins from their last 30 head-to-head games, while Cape Town have been victorious on nine occasions. Their most recent clash in December saw the spoils shared in a goalless stalemate.

Mamelodi Sundowns form guide (all competitions): D-W-W-D-W

Cape Town City form guide: W-D-W-L-D

Mamelodi Sundowns vs Cape Town City Team News

Mamelodi Sundowns

Abubeker Nasir, Siyanda Nyanga, Bathusi Aubaas and Thapelo Maseko are sidelined with injuries.

Injuries: Abubeker Nasir, Siyanda Nyanga, Bathusi Aubaas, Thapelo Maseko

Doubtful: None

Suspension: None

Cape Town City

Prins Tjiueza is still unavailable.

Injuries: None

Unavailable: Prins Tjiueza

Suspension: None

Mamelodi Sundowns vs Cape Town City Predicted XIs

Mamelodi Sundowns (3-4-3): Ronwen Williams (GK); Mosa Lebusa, Rivaldo Coetzee, Sipho Mbule; Aubrey Modiba, Marcelo Bravo, Sphelele Mkhulise, Khuliso Mudau; Peter Shalulile, Tashreeq Matthews, Lesiba Nku

Cape Town City (4-1-4-1): Darren Keet (GK); Mark van Heerden, Lorenzo Gordinho, Keanu Cupido, Thamsanqa Mkhize; Aprocious Petrus; Heaven Sereets, Darwin Gonzalez, Taahir Goedeman, Jaedin Rhodes; Khanyisa Mayo

Mamelodi Sundowns vs Cape Town City Prediction

Mamelodi have been rampant en route a seventh successive PSL title and are seeking to break two records. A win will see Rhulani Mokwena's side end the season on 76 points, breaking the PSL record for most points in a season.

They are also aiming to end the season with an 'invincible' campaign, having won 22 and drawn seven of 29 games. Cape Town, meanwhile, do not have anything left to play for on the final day.

The Sundowns suffered a scare in their last game and are unlikely to take any chances. Expect the hosts to claim a comfortable win and also keep a clean sheet.

Prediction: Mamelodi 2-0 Cape Town