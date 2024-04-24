Mamelodi Sundowns vs Esperance Tunis Prediction and Betting Tips | April 26, 2024 

Mamelodi Sundowns welcome Esperance Tunis to the Loftus Versfeld Stadium for the second leg of their CAF Champions League semifinal on Friday (April 26).

The visitors hold a narrow lead in the tie, having claimed a 1-0 home win in the reverse fixture in Rades last week. Yan Sasse's 41st-minute strike proved to be the difference between the two sides.

Mamelodi followed up their continental defeat with a 2-1 home victory over Sekhukhune in the South African DSTV Premiership. Tashreeq Matthews and Thapelo Morena scored first-half goals to put them 2-0 ahead at the break.

Chibuike Ohizue halved the deficit from the spot five minutes into the second half, but it was not enough, with Sundowns now two wins away from retaining their league crown.

Mamelodi Sundowns vs Esperance Tunis Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the eighth meeting between the two sides. Esperance lead 3-1.

Five of their last seven head-to-head games have produced less than three goals and saw one side keep a clean sheet.

Mamelodi are unbeaten in 39 home games, winning 32.

Twelve of Esperance's last 13 competitive games, including the last 10, have produced under 2.5 goals.

Mamelodi's defeat in the first leg ended their 21-game unbeaten streak across competitions, winning 12.

Mamelodi Sundowns vs Esperance Tunis Prediction

Esperance handed Mamelodi their first defeat in any competition in over four months.

However, the South African giants have a one-goal deficit that they will be confident of overturning in front of their fans. Rhulani Mokwena's side have not won African football's biggest club prize since 2016 but won the maiden edition of the African Football League and will hope to add the CAF Champions League.

Esperance, meanwhile, boosted their chances of making it to the final with their first-leg win. They will also be more rested, having not played over the weekend. A solid defensive performance could be crucial to their qualification hopes. Miguel Cardoso's side excel in this, having kept a clean sheet in eight of their last nine games across competitions.

However, expect Mamelodi to claim a narrow win and also keep a clean sheet.

Prediction: Mamelodi 1-0 Esperance

Mamelodi Sundowns vs Esperance Tunis Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Mamelodi to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals