Mamelodi Sundowns vs FAR Rabat Prediction and Betting Tips | January 19th 2025

Mamelodi Sundowns and FAR Rabat will battle for three points in a CAF Champions League clash on Sunday (January 19th). The game will be played at the Lucas Masterpiece Moripe Stadium.

The home side will be looking to build on the 2-1 away win they registered over Maniema last week. They went into the break behind to Japhte Kitambala's 38th-minute strike while Peter Shalulile equalized with seven minutes left on the clock. Exaucia Moanda's injury-time own goal settled the contest.

FAR Rabat, meanwhile, shared the spoils in a 1-1 draw against Raja Casablanca in an all-Moroccan clash last week. They went ahead through Anas Zniti's 40th-minute own goal while Naoufel Zerhouni equalized from the spot with 13 minutes left on the clock.

The stalemate left them at the top of Group B, having garnered nine points from five games. Mamelodi Sundowns are one point behind in second spot.

Mamelodi Sundowns vs FAR Rabat Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two sides shared the spoils in a 1-1 draw in the reverse fixture in December 2024.

Five of Mamelodi Sundowns' last six games across competitions have been decided by a one-goal margin.

FAR Rabat are unbeaten in their last 11 competitive games (six wins).

Five of Mamelodi Sundowns' last six games have seen one side keep a clean sheet.

Six of FAR Rabat's last eight games have seen both sides find the back of the net.

Mamelodi Sundowns are unbeaten in their last 11 home games across all competitions (10 wins), keeping a clean sheet in each of the last five.

Mamelodi Sundowns vs FAR Rabat Prediction

Mamelodi Sundowns need just one point to secure their spot in the knockout rounds but will aim to keep a sixth successive clean sheet at home. The Brazilians have typically been involved in tight games and this could be another keenly-contested affair.

FAR Rabat also need just one point to secure top spot in the group, having already guaranteed progression to the quarterfinal. Hubert Velut's side have not lost a game in over two months.

The result here will decide top spot. We are backing the home side to claim a narrow victory in addition to a clean sheet.

Prediction: Mamelodi Sundowns 1-0 FAR Rabat

Mamelodi Sundowns vs FAR Rabat Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Mamelodi Sundowns to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals

