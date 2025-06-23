Mamelodi Sundowns vs Fluminense Prediction and Betting Tips | June 25th 2025

Mamelodi Sundowns will face Fluminense at the Hard Rock Stadium on Wednesday in the final group-stage game of their 2025 FIFA Club World Cup campaign. Bafana ba Style have impressed on the global stage so far but now require a win on Wednesday if they are to advance to the knockout stages as they sit third in Group F with three points.

They were beaten 4-3 by Borussia Dortmund in their last group game finding themselves 4-1 down at the hour mark before efforts from Iqraam Rayners and Lebo Mothiba helped cut down the deficit and ensure a frantic finish to the contest.

Fluminense, meanwhile, were held to a goalless draw by Dortmund in their opening game. They then picked up their first win of the competition last time out in a 4-2 victory over South Korean outfit Ulsan featuring goals from four different players including substitutes Nonato and Keno.

The Brazilian side now sit atop their group with four points from an obtainable six and only need a point on Wednesday to guarantee a spot in the last 16 while a win should secure them top spot in Group F.

Mamelodi Sundowns vs Fluminense Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Wednesday's game will mark the first-ever meeting between the two teams.

Mamelodi have never faced a South American club in competitive action. Fluminense, meanwhile, locked horns with Egyptian outfit Al Ahly in the last edition of the Club World Cup, winning the semifinal clash 2-0.

Fluminense have the best defensive record in Group F with two goals conceded in two matches.

Both sides are participating in their second Club World Cup, with Bafana ba Style first appearing on the global stage in 2016 and Tricolor in 2023.

Mamelodi Sundowns vs Fluminense Prediction

Sundowns have lost two of their last three games and have won just one of their last four. They have, however, shown they can compete with stronger sides and will be hopeful of securing the required result on Wednesday.

Flu, meanwhile, are on an eight-game unbeaten streak across all competitions, picking up six wins in that period. They have been the best team in their group and should come out on top here.

Prediction: Mamelodi Sundowns 0-1 Fluminense

Mamelodi Sundowns vs Fluminense Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Fluminense to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Three of Tricolor's last four matches have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No (Both sides have found the back of the net in just one of Fluminense's last four matches)

