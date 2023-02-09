Mamelodi Sundowns vs Hilal Omdurman Prediction and Betting Tips | February 11, 2023

Mamelodi Sundowns will host Hilal Omdurman at Loftus Versfeld Stadium in the CAF Champions League group stage on Saturday (February 11). Last season’s finalists Al Ahly of Egypt and Coton Sport from Cameroon are the two other teams in the group.

The hosts made it to this stage following a stunning 15-1 whitewashing of La Passe of the Seychelles in the second round in October. For the third time since 2019-20, Masandawana have failed to progress beyond the quarterfinals. The South African champions will hope for a better finish this time, but the journey is still long.

Hilal Omdurman, meanwhile, edged out Young Africans of Tanzania 2-1 on aggregate to book their place in the group stage, where their campaign ended last season. Interestingly, Hilal and Mamelodi were in the same group in the previous edition, which also included Al Ahly. Mamelodi prevailed 4-2 over Hilal across both games.

Seed Al-Balad, who clinched back-to-back Sudan Premier League title last season, are leading the standings with 44 points – two above second-placed Al Merreikh. They're unbeaten in their last five games, like the hosts. Sundowns, meanwhile, have been flawless in their last five outings, enjoying a 23-point lead atop the PSL table.

Mamelodi Sundowns vs Hilal Omdurman Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Sundowns have won three of their last four meetings, while one game ended in a goalless draw.

The hosts have outscored Hilal Omdurman 7-2 in the four games they have played.

Sundowns have won their last five home games, scoring ten goals and conceding four.

Hilal have won once, drawn twice and lost twice in their last five road games.

Sundowns have won their last five games across competitions, while Hilal have won thrice and drawn twice in the same period.

Form Guide: Sundowns – W-W-W-W-W; Hilal Omdurman – W-W-W-D-D

Mamelodi Sundowns vs Hilal Omdurman Prediction

Peter Shalulile, with nine goals and two assists, and Cassius Mailula, with seven goals and three assists, are the top two performers for the hosts.

Centre-forward Mohamed Abdelrahman has been consistent in the tournament, scoring twice in the first two rounds. He's expected to lead the visitors once more. Mamelodi are expected to come out on top based on their brilliant form and home advantage.

Prediction: Mamelodi Sundowns 3-1 Hilal Omdurman

Mamelodi Sundowns vs Hilal Omdurman Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Mamelodi

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Mamelodi to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Hilal to score - Yes

