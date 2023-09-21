Mamelodi Sundowns vs Kaizer Chiefs Prediction and Betting Tips | 23rd September 2023

Mamelodi Sundowns will entertain Kaizer Chiefs at Lucas Moripe Stadium in the MTN8 on Saturday.

Mamelodi Sundowns vs Kaizer Chiefs Preview

The 2023 MTN8 Cup is nearing its conclusion with four teams left in the competition. Mamelodi Sundowns, Kaizer Chiefs, Stellenbosch, and Orlando Pirates are seeking a ticket to the final, with the second leg of the semi-finals set for the weekend. The hosts and Kaizer Chiefs’ first-leg battle of nerve ended in a 1-1 draw at FNB Stadium.

Masandawana, the four-time winners, snatched the crucial away draw late in the clash through Khuliso Mudau following Castillo’s 61st-minute opener. Sundowns will hope to exploit their home advantage to qualify for their 11th MTN8 final thanks to their monstrous form. They are unbeaten in their last 22 games.

Kaizer Chiefs will enter the meeting on the back of a three-game winless run – two draws and one defeat. Their previous win dates back to August 30, a 2-0 victory against Stellenbosch in a league contest. The visitors will face an uphill battle attempting to upset Sundowns in Pretoria, where the hosts remain unbeaten this year.

AmaKhosi ended their journey at this stage last year, with AmaZulu having the last say and proceeding to the final. Are they going to allow another semi-final elimination in a row? Chiefs’ last three visits to Sundowns ended in defeats, with their previous success in Pretoria dating back to April 2021.

Mamelodi Sundowns vs Kaizer Chiefs Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Sundowns have won thrice and drawn twice in their last five clashes with Chiefs.

Sundowns have won thrice and drawn twice in their last five home matches.

Sundowns have won thrice, drawn once, and lost once in their last five home games against Chiefs.

Chiefs have won twice and lost thrice in their last five away matches.

Sundowns have won four times and drawn once in their last five matches while Chiefs have won twice, drawn twice, and lost once.

Mamelodi Sundowns vs Kaizer Chiefs Prediction

Despite their huge bench strength, Sundowns could feel the impact of a long list of absentees. The PSL defending champions will be without five players due to injuries, including Siyanda Nyanga. Top scorer Lucas Ribeiro (five goals) is in search of his first 2023 MTN8 goal while Themba Zwane will be out for his second.

Edson Castillo and Ashley Du Preez boast one goal each for Chiefs. Christian Saile and Mduduzi Mdantsane have delivered one assist each.

Mamelodi Sundowns come into the match as the favorites based on form and home advantage.

Prediction: Sundowns 2-1 Chiefs

Mamelodi Sundowns vs Kaizer Chiefs Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Sundowns to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Sundowns to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Chiefs to score - Yes