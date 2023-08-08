Mamelodi Sundowns vs Kaizer Chiefs Prediction and Betting Tips | 9th August 2023

Mamelodi Sundowns will host Kaizer Chiefs at Lucas Masterpieces Moripe Stadium in the Premier Soccer League on Wednesday.

Mamelodi Sundowns vs Kaizer Chiefs Preview

The title holders remain unquenchable. Mamelodi Sundowns opened their campaign with a 2-1 win over Sekhukhune United at Peter Mokaba Stadium to extend their winning streak to four games. The Pretoria-based giants are set to play their first home match of the season against four-time champions Kaizer Chiefs.

Masandawana are eying a seventh consecutive success in the top flight and need to guard against any form of a blip at this stage. The clash is expected to be one of the main attractions of the second matchday. Sundowns have an upper hand in their head-to-head record, winning their previous two clashes, including a 4-0 triumph at home.

The visitors finished fourth last season with 44 points – 26 behind champions Mamelodi Sundowns. Kaizer Chiefs won their last Premier Soccer League title almost 10 years ago in 2014-15 but were runners-up in 2019-20. Eight new players have been enrolled while former youth team coach Molefi Ntseki is now in command.

AmaKhosi seem ready for the ride, however, their record is not improving. They have lost six of their last seven games in all competitions. Kaizer Chiefs have been woeful on the road as well, losing four of their previous five encounters. They are clearly not favored to prevail in Mamelodi but could prove pundits wrong and send out a strong message.

Mamelodi Sundowns vs Kaizer Chiefs Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Sundowns have won three of their last five clashes while two ended in draws.

Sundowns have won twice, drawn once, and lost twice in their last five home matches against Kaizer Chiefs.

Sundowns have won twice and drawn thrice in their last five home matches.

Kaizer Chiefs have won once and lost four times in their last five away matches.

Sundowns have won four times and drawn once in their last five matches while Kaizer Chiefs have drawn once and lost four times.

Mamelodi Sundowns vs Kaizer Chiefs Prediction

Peter Shalulile, who led the PSL score chart last season with 12 goals, has opened his goal account in the new campaign. He netted once for Sundowns against Sekhukhune United.

Kaizer Chiefs will take confidence from their previous successes in Mamelodi in the hope of snatching a suitable outcome.

We expect Sundowns to prevail based on form and home advantage.

Prediction: Mamelodi Sundowns 3-1 Kaizer Chiefs

Mamelodi Sundowns vs Kaizer Chiefs Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Mamelodi Sundowns to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Mamelodi Sundowns to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Kaizer Chiefs to score - Yes