Mamelodi Sundowns vs Kaizer Chiefs Prediction and Betting Tips | March 1, 2025

Mamelodi Sundowns and Kaizer Chiefs battle for three points in a South African Premiership round 20 clash on Saturday at the Lucas Masterpieces Moripe Stadium.

The hosts are coming off a 4-2 win at Sekhukhune at the weekend. Mamelodi were 2-1 up at the break, with Thapelo Morena and Lucas Suarez scoring either side of Katlego Otladisa's 35th-minute strike. Lucas Ribeiro and Arthur Sales netted for Mamelodi after the break, while Keletso Makgalwa pulled one back for Sekhukhune in the 69th minute.

Kaizer, meanwhile, fell to a 4-1 home defeat to Supersport United. Samir Nurkovic and Christian Saile scored either side of Makabi Lilepo's strike for Kaizer in the first half. Ghampani Lungu and Siphesihle Ndlovu netted after the break for Supersport.

The loss left the Chiefs in eighth spot in the standings, with 25 points from 18 games, while Mamelodi lead the way with 51 points.

Mamelodi Sundowns vs Kaizer Chiefs Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Mamelodi have 23 wins from their last 57 head-to-head games with Kaizer, who have been victorious 21 times.

Their most recent clash in November saw the Sundowns claim a 4-0 away win in the Carling Knockout quarter-final.

Five of their last six head-to-head games have produced at least three goals.

Sundowns have won eight of their last nine games across competitions, losing one.

Four of theChiefs' last six games across competitions have produced at least three goals.

Seven of Sundowns' last eight league games have produced over 2.5 goals.

The Sundowns are unbeaten in 11 head-to-head games, winning eight.

Mamelodi Sundowns vs Kaizer Chiefs Prediction

Mamelodi hold a 15-point advantage atop the summit but have played four games more than second-placed Orlando Pirates. They are unbeaten in 16 home games across competitions, winning 14, including the last five.

Kaizer, meanwhile, were victorious on their most recent away game, having not won the preceding six, losing four. Hence, expect the Sundowns to claim a comfortable win with goals at both ends.

Prediction: Mamelodi 3-1 Kaizer

Mamelodi Sundowns vs Kaizer Chiefs Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Mamelodi to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

