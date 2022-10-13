Mamelodi Sundowns vs La Passe Prediction and Betting Tips | October 14, 2022

Mamelodi Sundowns will host La Passe at Loftus Versfeld Stadium in the CAF Champions League on Friday (October 14).

It will be the second game for both teams in the CAF Champions League qualifying rounds, which kicked off last month. Mamelodi had a bye into the second round, while La Passe received a walkover against Comorian side Volcan Club in the first round.

The South African champions have one foot in the next round after handing La Passe a 7-0 drubbing in the first leg. It would be near impossible for the Seychelles side to overturn such a huge deficit in Pretoria. The Premier Soccer League table-toppers have continental glory in their sights as well.

La Passe earned qualification for the Caf Champions League after winning the Seychelles Premier League last season. They were beaten 1-0 by Volcan Club in the first round of the first leg. However, they were awarded a walkover, as the Comorians failed to show up for the second leg.

The first leg of the second round was played at Mamelodi Sundowns’ Loftus Versfeld Stadium. The Seychellois team decided host Sundowns at the venue due to logistical issues. The seven goals were spread among five players, with Sirino claiming a brace, while Jupitor scored an own goal.

Mamelodi Sundowns vs La Passe Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Sundowns have won their last four homes games, scoring eight goals and conceding one.

Sundowns boast the highest scoreline (7-0) in the ongoing edition of the Caf Champions Leagues.

Sundowns also hold the record of biggest victory in the competition after defeating another Seychelles side Côte d’Or 16-1 in 2019-20.

La Passe are the third most successful club in Seychelles, behind Saint Louis Suns who boast 15 league titles and SMU FC (13).

Sundowns have won four of their last five games, drawing one, while La Passe have been successful twice losing three times.

Form Guide: Sundowns – W-D-W-W-W, La Passe – L-W-L-L-W.

Mamelodi Sundowns vs La Passe Prediction

How many more goals will the hosts deliver against the visitors? That will likely be the only expectation from fans in Pretoria on Friday.

La Passe will be playing under less pressure, as they already know their fate, facing a near insurmountable deficit.

Sundowns, meanwhile. could feature some of their fringe players but still coast to another landslide win.

Prediction: Mamelodi Sundowns 5-1 La Passe

Mamelodi Sundowns vs La Passe Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Mamelodi Sundowns

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Mamelodi Sundowns to score first – Yes

Tip 4: La Passe to score - Yes

