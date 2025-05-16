Mamelodi Sundowns vs Magesi Prediction and Betting Tips | May 18th 2025

Mamelodi Sundowns and Magesi will battle for three points in a South African Premiership matchday 29 clash on Sunday (May 18th). The game will be played at the Lucas Masterpieces Moripe Stadium.

The hosts are coming into the game on the back of a 3-0 away victory over Chippa United in midweek. Iqraam Rayners broke the deadlock in the 11th minute while Arthur Sales added a second-half brace. The win saw them secure an eighth successive league crown.

Magesi, meanwhile, shared the spoils in a 1-1 draw at home to Sekhukhune a fortnight ago. They went ahead through Delano Abrahams' 14th-minute strike while Nigerian forward Chibuike Ohizu equalized in the 78th minute.

The draw left them in 12th spot in the standings, having garnered 29 points from 25 games.

Mamelodi Sundowns vs Magesi Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Both sides have one win apiece in two head-to-head games. Sundowns claimed a 2-1 comeback away win in the reverse fixture in January 2025.

Five of Sundowns' last six league games have produced three goals or more.

Magesi's last eight games to produce a winner have been decided by a one-goal margin.

Sundowns have won all 13 league games they have played at home this season.

Six of Magesi's last seven games have produced under 2.5 goals.

Sundowns are currently on a five-game winning streak in the league, keeping a clean sheet in all five wins.

Mamelodi Sundowns vs Magesi Prediction

Mamelodi Sundowns are fresh off winning the league and will be aiming to celebrate properly in their first home game since being crowned champions. The Pretoria outfit have a 100% winning record at home in the league this term and are expected to keep that run going in their final game in front of their fans in the league.

Miguel Cardoso's side have a more pressing engagement on the continent, having secured a spot in the CAF Champions League final against Pyramids. The 52-year-old is likely to prioritize the Egyptians' visit next weekend and might name a rotated squad for this game.

Magesi, for their part, are six points clear of the relegation zone but are not entirely safe from the drop. They have boosted their survival hopes with their current five-game unbeaten run.

We are backing the home side to claim a comfortable victory and clean sheet.

Prediction: Mamelodi Sundowns 3-0 Magesi

Mamelodi Sundowns vs Magesi Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Mamelodi Sundowns to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Sundowns to score over 1.5 goals

