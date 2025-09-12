Mamelodi Sundowns vs Magesi Prediction and Betting Tips | September 14th 2025

Mamelodi Sundowns and Magesi will trade tackles in a South African Premiership fixture on Sunday (September 14th). The game will be played at the Lucas Masterpieces Moripe Stadium.

The home side will be looking to build on the 1-0 away win they registered over Stellenbosch before the international break. Peter Shalulile broke the deadlock from the spot in first-half injury time and his goal proved to be the difference between the two sides.

Magesi, meanwhile, shared the spoils in a 1-1 draw at home to AmaZulu. They went into the break behind to Thandolwenkosi Ngwenya's 17th-minute strike, but John Managa Mokone equalized in the 90th minute.

The stalemate left them in 14th spot in the standings, having garnered three points from five games. Sundowns are third with 11 points to their name.

Mamelodi Sundowns vs Magesi Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Mamelodi Sundowns have three wins from four head-to-head games. Magesi were victorious in the first meeting between the two sides.

Their most recent clash came in August 2025 when Sundowns claimed a 2-0 away win in the reverse fixture.

Magesi have made a five-game winless start to the season, drawing three games.

Mamelodi Sundowns' last seven games across competitions have produced fewer than three goals.

Four of Magesi's five league games this season have been level at the break.

Sundowns are unbeaten in their last nine games across competitions in regulation time (five draws).

Mamelodi Sundowns vs Magesi Prediction

Mamelodi Sundowns are two points off the summit and will be aiming for maximum points in a game where they are the heavy favorites. This will be only their second home game of the league season, having played four games on their travels. Miguel Cardoso's side will be aiming to make it two wins from two in front of their fans.

Magesi, for their part, are still aiming for their first win of the campaign, and their chances of getting that here are slim. They have conceded exactly two goals in the last three head-to-head games.

Barring an unlikely upset, there should only be one winner here. We are backing the home side to claim a comfortable victory in addition to a clean sheet.

Prediction: Mamelodi Sundowns 3-0 Magesi

Mamelodi Sundowns vs Magesi Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Mamelodi Sundowns to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Sundowns to score over 1.5 goals

