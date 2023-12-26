Mamelodi Sundowns vs Moroka Swallows Prediction and Betting Tips | 27th December 2023

Mamelodi Sundowns will play host to Moroka Swallows at Loftus Versfeld Stadium in the Premier Soccer League on Wednesday.

Mamelodi Sundowns vs Moroka Swallows Preview

The hosts dropped two points in their previous match against Cape Town City, which ended in a goalless draw. Mamelodi Sundowns still have three matches in hand and could improve on their four-point lead atop the standings. They will also host their next game, which comes up on December 30 against Polokwane City.

Masandawana remain undefeated this season in the Premier Soccer League, boasting 11 wins and one draw. They will make the most of their home advantage in the upcoming matches to rack up enough points before the 2023 AFCON break. Sundowns’ last defeat against Moroka Swallows dates back to March 2013.

The visitors are going through a rough patch of form, with no victory recorded in their last five games. Moroka Swallows have won five times, drawn four and lost five after 14 rounds of matches. However, they sit in ninth place with 19 points and could leap two places if they succeed at Loftus Versfeld Stadium.

The Dube Birds last won the top flight in 1965, finishing in the eighth spot last season. The best result from their last five trips to Pretoria remains a 1-1 draw in January 2021. Moroka Swallows have won once in their last five matches on the road. They could face an uphill battle trying to upset the defending champions on their turf.

Mamelodi Sundowns vs Moroka Swallows Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Sundowns have won four times and drawn once in their last five matches against Moroka Swallows.

Sundowns have won four times and drawn once in their last five home matches against Moroka Swallows.

Sundowns have won four times and drawn once in their last five matches at home.

Moroka Swallows have won once, drawn once and lost twice in their last five matches on the road.

Sundowns have won thrice and drawn twice in their last five matches while Moroka Swallows have won once, drawn once and lost thrice.

Mamelodi Sundowns vs Moroka Swallows Prediction

It’s a must-win meeting for the hosts, who cannot afford to drop more points, with second-placed SuperSport United hot on their heels. The league’s joint top scorer, Lucas Ribeiro, shot blanks in their previous game but will be looking to improve on his seven goals.

Moroka Swallows star Tshegofatso Mabaso boasts six goals. He will be the main threat for the hosts.

Mamelodi Sundowns come into the match as the favorites based on form and home advantage.

Prediction: Mamelodi Sundowns 3-1 Moroka Swallows

Mamelodi Sundowns vs Moroka Swallows Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Mamelodi Sundowns to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Mamelodi Sundowns to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Moroka Swallows to score - Yes