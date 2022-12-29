Mamelodi Sundowns vs Orlando Pirates Prediction and Betting Tips | December 30th 2022

Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns will battle for three points in a South African Premier Soccer League matchday 14 fixture on Friday.

The home side come into the clash on the back of a routine 3-0 win over AmaZulu in a friendly a fortnight ago. Cassius Mailula, Haashim Domingo and Bradley Ralani all found the back of the net, with Gaston Sirino providing all the assists.

Their last competitive fixture saw them claim a 3-0 away victory over Royal AM in league action in October.

Orlando Pirates fell to a 6-5 defeat to Kaizer Chiefs on penalties after both sides could not be separated in a goalless draw in a friendly last month.

Their last competitive game saw them dispatch AmaZulu 1-0 in the final of the MTN8 Cup. Monnapule Saleng's 25th-minute strike helped the Buccaneers claim an 11th cup crown.

They will turn their attention to league action, where they occupy the fifth spot, having garnered 19 points from 13 matches. Mamelodi Sundowns lead the way at the summit with 28 points as they seek a sixth consecutive league crown.

Mamelodi Sundowns vs Orlando Pirates Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Mamelodi Sundowns have 19 wins from their last 49 matches against Orlando Pirates. Friday's visitors have 16 wins to their name, while 14 games ended in a share of the spoils.

Their most recent meeting came in October when Pirates claimed a 3-0 away victory in the semifinal of the MTN8 Cup to progress with a 3-0 aggregate win.

Mamelodi Sundowns are on a six-game winning run in the league, keeping a clean sheet in five games.

Four of the last five head-to-head games saw one side fail to find the back of the net.

Mamelodi have the second-best away record in the league this season, having accrued 13 points from six games.

Mamelodi Sundowns vs Orlando Pirates Prediction

This is one of the most high-profile games in South African football and both sides will give their all to attain victory.

Mamelodi Sundowns are seemingly cruising to a sixth consecutive title and a win here would solidify their grip on top spot. However, Orlando Pirates are capable of putting a spanner in the works, as evidenced by their comprehensive win in both sides' most recent clash.

However, we expect the home side to claim a narrow win with goals at both ends.

Prediction: Mamelodi Sundowns 2-1 Orlando Pirates

Mamelodi Sundowns vs Orlando Pirates Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Mamelodi Sundowns to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

