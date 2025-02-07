Mamelodi Sundowns vs Orlando Pirates Prediction and Betting Tips | February 8th 2025

Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates will battle for three points in a South African Premiership round 13 clash on Saturday (February 8th). The game will be played at the Lucas Masterpieces Moripe Stadium.

The home side are coming into the game on the back of a 3-0 away win over Supersport United on Wednesday. Jayden Adams broke the deadlock in the 11th minute while Tashreeq Matthews added a brace.

Pirates, meanwhile, claimed maximum points with a 2-1 away win over Sekhukhune. Deon Hotto and Makhehlene Makhaula scored in either half for the visitors while Linda Mntambo pulled one back in the 77th minute.

The win left the Buccaneers in second spot in the table, having garnered 33 points from 13 games. Mamelodi Sundowns have a six-point advantage at the summit, having played a game more.

Mamelodi Sundowns vs Orlando Pirates Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Mamelodi Sundowns have 16 wins from the last 42 head-to-head games. Orlando Pirates were victorious on 14 occasions while 12 games were drawn.

Their most recent clash came in June 2024 when Orlando Pirates claimed a 2-1 comeback win in the Nedbank Cup final.

Five of the last six head-to-head games have produced less than three goals.

Four of Pirates' last five games across competitions have produced over 2.5 goals and also witnessed goals at both ends.

Five of Sundowns' last six games have produced three goals or more.

Five of Pirates' last six games have been decided by a one-goal margin.

Mamelodi Sundowns vs Orlando Pirates Prediction

Mamelodi Sundowns are chasing an eighth successive league title and are unbeaten in their last six games across competitions (five wins). A win here would take them nine points clear at the summit and The Brazilians will go all out for the win.

Orlando Pirates have finished as runners-up in four of Sundowns' seven league triumphs, losing last season by a whopping 23 points. However, they seem up for the challenge this time around and a win for them would see them cut the gap to three points with a game in hand. Jose Riveiro's side have won their last five games on the bounce and are unbeaten in the last three head-to-head games.

This is a six-pointer in the title race and, despite being less high-profile than the Soweto derby, the stakes involved will raise the tempo of the game. We are backing the home side to claim a narrow win.

Prediction: Mamelodi Sundowns 2-1 Orlando Pirates

Mamelodi Sundowns vs Orlando Pirates Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Mamelodi Sundowns to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

