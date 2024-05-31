Mamelodi Sundowns vs Orlando Pirates prediction, preview, team news and more | Nedbank Cup 2023–24 

Mamelodi Sundowns will clash with Orlando Pirates at Mbombela Stadium on Saturday. The current Premier Soccer League champions boast six Nedbank Cup titles as opposed to nine for Orlando Pirates.

Mamelodi Sundowns will relish the prospect of adding this Cup to their top-flight success. Sundowns breezed through the rounds of 32 and 16 but faced an acid test against the University of Pretoria in the quarterfinals. Both sides settled for a 1-1 stalemate at full-time but Sundowns emerged victorious in the penalty shootout 4-3. In the semi-finals, they saw off the challenge of Stellenbosch 2-1 to book a date with Orlando Pirates for the second time this year. Their previous meeting ended in a 1-1 draw.

Orlando Pirates finished second in the 2023-24 Premier Soccer League behind champions Mamelodi Sundowns. Winning the Nedbank Cup would be a huge compensation for their impressive campaign.

In the build-up to the final, Pirates crushed Crystal Lake and Hungry Lions 6-0 and 4-0 in the rounds of 32 and 16 respectively. They subsequently overcame AmaZulu 4-2 in the quarterfinals and Chippa United, 3-1, in the semi-finals. Both Mamelodi Sundowns vs Orlando Pirates have scored 17 goals each in the competition so far.

Mamelodi Sundowns have won thrice, drawn once and lost once in their last five matches in all competitions.

Mamelodi Sundowns vs Orlando Pirates Head-to-Head

Mamelodi Sundowns have won thrice and drawn twice against Orlando Pirates in their last five clashes in all competitions.

Mamelodi Sundowns form guide (all competitions): L-D-W-W-W

Orlando Pirates form guide (all competitions): D-L-L-W-W

Mamelodi Sundowns vs Orlando Pirates News

Mamelodi Sundowns

Sundowns are expected to miss the services of four players due to injuries - Bathusi Aubaas, Siyanda Nyanga, Thapelo Maseko, and Abubeker Nasir. Thembinkosi Lorch has been ruled out of the final due to disciplinary issues.

Injury: Bathusi Aubaas, Siyanda Nyanga, Thapelo Maseko, and Abubeker Nasir.

Doubtful: None.

Suspension: None.

Unavailable: Thembinkosi Lorch.

Orlando Pirates

Orlando Pirates defender Tapelo Xoki will not play a part in the final due to a knee injury, according to coach José Riveiro.

Injury: Tapelo Xoki

Doubtful: None.

Suspension: None.

Unavailable: None.

Mamelodi Sundowns vs Orlando Pirates Predicted Xls

Mamelodi Sundowns (3-4-3): Ronwen Williams (GK), Rivaldo Coetzee, Mothobi Mvala, Mosa Lebusa, Khuliso Mudau, Thapelo Morena, Bongani Zungu, Tashreeq Matthews, Mabena, Lebohang Maboe, Themba Zwane

Orlando Pirates (4-2-3-1): Sipho Chaine (GK), Thabiso Sesane, Olisa Ndah, James Monyane, Monnapule Kenneth Saleng, Relebohile Ratomo, Thalente Mbatha, Makhehlene Makhaula, Deon Hotto, Patrick Maswanganyi, Tshegofatso Mabasa

Mamelodi Sundowns vs Orlando Pirates Prediction

In 51 clashes, Mamelodi Sundowns boast 22 wins as opposed to 16 for Orlando Pirates. Sundowns will be looking to extend their head-to-head superiority.

Orlando Pirates will be counting on their superior experience in the cup competition and will hope to retain the title following their success last season.

However, Mamelodi Sundowns are the favorites based on form.

Prediction: Mamelodi Sundowns 2-1 Orlando Pirates