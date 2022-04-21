Mamelodi Sundowns will welcome Petro de Luanda to the Lucas Masterpiece Stadium for the second leg of their CAF Champions League quarterfinal on Saturday.

The South Africans will look to overturn their 2-1 deficit from the first leg in Luanda last weekend. Tiago Azulao and Yano scored first-half goals to help the Angolans complete a comeback victory.

Before that, they claimed maximum points in a comfortable 6-0 home win over Golden Arrows in the South African Premier Soccer League.

Petro Atletico, meanwhile, were also victorious in a 3-0 away win over Sporting de Cabinda in the Angolan Girabola.

The winner of the tie between Sundowns and Luanda will secure their place in the semifinal against either CR Belouizdad or Wydad AC.

Mamelodi Sundowns vs Petro de Luanda Head-to-Head

The two teams have clashed on five previous occasions. Both Sundowns and Luanda have two wins apiece, while one match ended in a share of the spoils.

Last week's victory gave Petro de Luanda a slight edge in their quest to qualify for the CAF Champions League semifinals for the first time since 2001. Sundowns' defeat in the first leg against Lunada snapped their seven-game winning streak across competitions.

Mamelodi Sundowns form guide (all competitions): L-W-W-W-W.

Petro de Luanda form guide (all competitions): W-W-D-L-D.

Mamelodi Sundowns vs Petro de Luanda Team News

Mamelodi Sundowns

Rivaldo Coetzee, Sphelele Mkhulise and Thapelo Morena are unavailable due to injuries.

Injuries: Rivaldo Coetzee, Sphelele Mkhulise, Thapelo Morena.

Doubtful: None.

Suspension: Brian Onyango.

Unavailable: None.

Petro de Luanda

There are no known injuries or suspension concerns for the visitors.

Injuries: None.

Doubtful: None.

Suspension: None.

Unavailable: None.

Mamelodi Sundowns vs Petro de Luanda Predicted XIs

Mamelodi Sundowns (3-5-2): Kennedy Mweene (GK); Lyle Lakay, Mosa Lebusa, Rushine De Reuck; Aubrey Modiba, Bradley Ralani, Andile Jali, Thabiso Kutumela, Khuliso Mudao; Themba Zwane, Peter Shalulile.

Petro de Luanda (4-4-2): Wellington (GK); Pedro Francisco, Quinito, Pedro Pinto, Diogenes; Jaredi, Pedro Pessoa, Willian Soares, Job; Adriano Duarte, Tiago Azulao.

Mamelodi Sundowns vs Petro de Luanda Prediction

Mamelodi Sundowns are heavily fancied to overturn their first-leg deficit in front of their fans. The Buccaneers are likely to start the game on the front foot from the get-go, while Petro de Luanda might sit back to protect their lead.

Another high-scoring game can be expected, but Sundowns should claim a comfortable victory with goals at both ends.

Prediction: Mamelodi Sundowns 3-1 Petro de Luanda.

