Mamelodi Sundowns vs Pyramids Prediction and Betting Tips | May 24, 2025 

Mamelodi Sundowns and Pyramids trade tackles in the first leg of the CAF Champions League final on Saturday at the Loftus Versfeld Stadium.

The hosts are coming off a routine 2-0 victory over Magesi at the same venue in their final game of their South African Premiership campaign. Lucas Ribeiro scored a first-half brace in the win.

Pyramids, meanwhile, claimed maximum points with a routine 2-0 win at Petrojet in the Egyptian Premier League, thanks to Marwan Hamdi's second-half brace.

The Cairo outfit now shift their attention to the continent, where they booked their spot in the final with a 3-2 aggregate win over Orlando Pirates. A goalless draw in the first leg in South Africa was followed by a 3-2 comeback home win.

Sundowns, meanwhile, eliminated defending champions Al Ahly with a 1-1 aggregate win. A goalless draw at home was followed by a 1-1 draw in Egypt.

Mamelodi Sundowns vs Pyramids Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the third meeting between the two sides. They were drawn in last season's CAF Champions League group stage, where Sundowns claimed a 1-0 away win and drew goalless at home.

Sundowns have kept a clean sheet in six of their last seven games across competitions.

Four of Pyramids' last six competitive games have had goals at both ends and also produced at least three goals.

Sundowns are unbeaten in seven games, winning five.

Five of Pyramids' last six games have had more goals scored in the second half than the first.

Mamelodi Sundowns vs Pyramids Prediction

Mamelodi are competing in the CAF Champions League final for the third time as they seek to win a second continental crown.

The Pretoria outfit are facing Egyptian opposition for the 27th time, winning 10 and losing seven. They have a good record against Egyptian clubs in the last few years, going unbeaten in 11 games, winning five. Miguel Cardoso's side are fresh off an eighth successive South African league crown.

Pyramids, for their part, are competing in the CAF Champions League final in their second season of particpating. They are on course for a historic season, as they are in the league title race and also have an Egyptian Cup final to look forward to against Zamalek. They have played six games against clubs from South Africa, winning one and losing three.

Hence, expect the hosts to claim a routine victory and also keep a clean sheet.

Prediction: Mamelodi Sundowns 2-0 Pyramids

Mamelodi Sundowns vs Pyramids Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Mamelodi to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals

About the author Ume Elvis Elvis is a seasoned football journalist and has been with Sportskeeda for more than 6 years. He specializes in writing match previews across several leagues and competitions around the world, and his insightful tips have amassed a total readership in excess of 9.2 million till date. Elvis' meticulous attention to detail and strictly following SK's editorial guidelines have been key to achieving a vast readership. He has also exclusively covered the 2021 Nigerian Universiy Games and has provided research for an upcoming biography for a Nigerian football legend.



Elvis has been a Super Eagles fan since 2004, and them beating defending champions Cameroon in the AFCON that year left a lasting impact on him. He supports Sporting Lagos at club level and loves to watch games live at the Onikan Stadium due to its buzzing atmosphere. His favorite football players are former Nigerian forward, Osaze Odemwingie and former Real Madrid legend Raul Gonzalez.



If Elvis could change one football rule, it would be to not be booked for celebrating with pitch side fans. He believes that football is a passionate game and celebrations should be encouraged to the fullest. When not analyzing the latest previews, Elvis indulges in activities such as swimming, reading, and karaoke. Know More