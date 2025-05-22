Mamelodi Sundowns vs Pyramids Prediction and Betting Tips | May 24, 2025 

Mamelodi Sundowns and Pyramids trade tackles in the first leg of the CAF Champions League final on Saturday at the Loftus Versfeld Stadium.
The hosts are coming off a routine 2-0 victory over Magesi at the same venue in their final game of their South African Premiership campaign. Lucas Ribeiro scored a first-half brace in the win.
Pyramids, meanwhile, claimed maximum points with a routine 2-0 win at Petrojet in the Egyptian Premier League, thanks to Marwan Hamdi's second-half brace.
The Cairo outfit now shift their attention to the continent, where they booked their spot in the final with a 3-2 aggregate win over Orlando Pirates. A goalless draw in the first leg in South Africa was followed by a 3-2 comeback home win.
Sundowns, meanwhile, eliminated defending champions Al Ahly with a 1-1 aggregate win. A goalless draw at home was followed by a 1-1 draw in Egypt.
Mamelodi Sundowns vs Pyramids Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- This will be the third meeting between the two sides. They were drawn in last season's CAF Champions League group stage, where Sundowns claimed a 1-0 away win and drew goalless at home.
- Sundowns have kept a clean sheet in six of their last seven games across competitions.
- Four of Pyramids' last six competitive games have had goals at both ends and also produced at least three goals.
- Sundowns are unbeaten in seven games, winning five.
- Five of Pyramids' last six games have had more goals scored in the second half than the first.
Mamelodi Sundowns vs Pyramids Prediction
Mamelodi are competing in the CAF Champions League final for the third time as they seek to win a second continental crown.
The Pretoria outfit are facing Egyptian opposition for the 27th time, winning 10 and losing seven. They have a good record against Egyptian clubs in the last few years, going unbeaten in 11 games, winning five. Miguel Cardoso's side are fresh off an eighth successive South African league crown.
Pyramids, for their part, are competing in the CAF Champions League final in their second season of particpating. They are on course for a historic season, as they are in the league title race and also have an Egyptian Cup final to look forward to against Zamalek. They have played six games against clubs from South Africa, winning one and losing three.
Hence, expect the hosts to claim a routine victory and also keep a clean sheet.
Prediction: Mamelodi Sundowns 2-0 Pyramids
Mamelodi Sundowns vs Pyramids Betting Tips
Tip 1 - Mamelodi to win
Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No
Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals