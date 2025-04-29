Mamelodi Sundowns vs Richards Bay Prediction and Betting Tips | April 30, 2025 

Mamelodi Sundowns and Richards Bay battle for three points in a South African Premiership round 27 clash on Wednesday at the Lucas Masterpieces Stadium.

The hosts are flying high following a 1-1 draw at Al Ahly in the CAF Champions League semi-final second leg pm Friday. They went behind to Taher Mohamed's goal midway through the first half, but the Buccaneers got a last-gasp equaliser through Yasser Ibrahim's 90th-minute own goal.

The draw saw the South African champions advance on away goals to the final, where they face Pyramids. They now shift their attention to their domestic title defence, where their last game was a 2-1 defeat at Orlando Pirates.

Richards Bay, meanwhile, claimed all three points with a narrow 1-0 home win over Cape Town City in the league. Thulani Gumede's 79th-minute strike settled the contest.

The victory left them in 13th spot in the table, with 27 points from 25 games, while the Sundowns lead the way at the summit with 58 points.

Mamelodi Sundowns vs Richards Bay Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Mamelodi have been victorious in all seven head-to-head games.

Their most recent clash in December saw Sundowns win 2-0 away.

Sundowns have kept a clean sheet in all seven head-to-head games.

Four of Richards Bay's last five league games have produced less than three goals and also saw one side fail to score.

Sundowns have won one of their last seven games across competitions, losing two.

Sundowns' last six compettive games have produced less than three goals.

Mamelodi Sundowns vs Richards Bay Prediction

Mamelodi have booked their spot in the CAF Champions Legaue final after extending their unbeaten run against Al Ahly to nine games. They hold a nine-point advantage over second-placed Orlando Pirates albeit having played two games more. They are returning to league action for the first time in over a month.

Ricards Bay, for their part, boosted their survival chances with victory last time out, opening up a three-point cushion over the bottom two. Nevertheless, expect the hosts to claim a routine win and also keep a clean sheet.

Prediction: Mamelodi Sundowns 2-0 Richards Bay

Mamelodi Sundowns vs Richards Bay Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Mamelodi to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Over 1.5 goals

