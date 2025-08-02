Mamelodi Sundowns vs Richards Bay Prediction and Betting Tips | August 3rd 2025 

Mamelodi Sundowns and Richards Bay will trade tackles in an MTN8 quarterfinal tie on Sunday (August 3rd). The game will be played at the Lucas Masterpieces Moripe Stadium.

The hosts have not been in competitive action since wrapping up their FIFA Club World Cup campaign with a goalless draw against Fluminense which saw them knocked out of the group stage.

Richards Bay were last in competitive action when they wrapped up their South African Premiership campaign with a 2-0 away win over Supersport United in May 2025. Yanela Mbuthuma broke the deadlock in the 33rd minute while Thulani Gumede doubled their lead just past the hour mark.

Mamelodi Sundowns vs Richards Bay Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Mamelodi Sundowns were victorious in all eight head-to-head games between the two sides.

The most recent clash between the two sides came in April 2025 when Sundowns claimed a 3-0 home win.

Richards Bay's last six games have seen one side fail to find the back of the net.

Sundowns have won just one of their last five competitive games (two losses).

Five of Richards Bay's last six games have produced fewer than three goals.

Sundowns kept a clean sheet in seven of the eight head-to-head games.

Mamelodi Sundowns vs Richards Bay Prediction

Mamelodi Sundowns have surprisingly struggled in this tournament in the last few years and have not lifted it since 2021. They began their FIFA Club World Cup campaign on a bright note with a win over Ulsan but could not make it into the knockout rounds. Bafana ba Style will hope to put that behind them as they aim to begin the new domestic season with silverware.

Richards Bay are the overwhelming underdogs and their disadvantage is further complicated by playing away from home. They ended last term by keeping four clean sheets in their final five games, but this defensive solidity would be put to the test by their hosts.

Sundowns are the vastly superior side, evidenced by their dominance in this fixture. Barring an unlikely upset, there should only be one winner here. We are backing the Pretoria outfit to claim a comfortable victory and clean sheet.

Prediction: Mamelodi Sundowns 3-0 Richards Bay

Mamelodi Sundowns vs Richards Bay Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Mamelodi Sundowns to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Sundowns to score over 1.5 goals

