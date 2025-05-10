Mamelodi Sundowns vs Stellenbosch Prediction and Betting Tips | May 11th 2025

Mamelodi Sundowns and Stellenbosch will battle for three points in a South African Premiership round 25 clash on Sunday (May 11th). The game will be played at the Lucas Masterpieces Moripe Stadium.

The home side are coming into the game on the back of a 3-0 victory over Chippa United at the same venue in midweek. Iqraam Rayners and Jayden Adams scored first-half goals to give their side a two-goal lead at the break. Thapelo Maseko stepped off the bench to make it three in the 81st minute.

Stellenbosch, meanwhile, claimed maximum points with a 3-0 away win over Golden Arrows. Devon Titus put them ahead in the 14th minute while Lesiba Nku and Thabo Moloisane added second-half goals to complete the scoring.

The victory left Stellies in fourth spot in the standings, having garnered 44 points from 25 games. Sundowns lead the way with 64 points to their name.

Mamelodi Sundowns vs Stellenbosch Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Mamelodi Sundowns have 13 wins from the last 19 head-to-head games. Stellenbosch were victorious four times, while two games were drawn.

Their most recent clash came in December 2024 when Sundowns claimed a 1-0 away win.

Six of the last seven head-to-head games, including each of the last five, have been decided by a one-goal margin.

Sundowns have won all 12 league games they have played at home this season.

Stellenbosch's last eight games across competitions have produced less than three goals and also saw at least one side keep a clean sheet.

Five of Sundowns' last seven league games have witnessed more goals scored in the first half than the second.

Mamelodi Sundowns vs Stellenbosch Prediction

Mamelodi Sundowns are on course for another league title as they hold a 12-point advantage over second-placed Orlando Pirates, albeit having played two games more than the Soweto outfit. The Buccaneers have a CAF Champions League final to look forward to and will aim to add an eighth successive league title to go with it.

Stellenbosch are actively pursuing continental football. They will still be smarting from their narrow elimination to Simba in the CAF Confederations Cup semifinal.

We are backing the home side to claim a multi-goal victory and clean sheet.

Prediction: Mamelodi Sundowns 2-1 Stellenbosch

Mamelodi Sundowns vs Stellenbosch Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Mamelodi Sundowns to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Sundowns to score over 1.5 goals

About the author Ume Elvis Elvis is a seasoned football journalist and has been with Sportskeeda for more than 6 years. He specializes in writing match previews across several leagues and competitions around the world, and his insightful tips have amassed a total readership in excess of 9.2 million till date. Elvis' meticulous attention to detail and strictly following SK's editorial guidelines have been key to achieving a vast readership. He has also exclusively covered the 2021 Nigerian Universiy Games and has provided research for an upcoming biography for a Nigerian football legend.



Elvis has been a Super Eagles fan since 2004, and them beating defending champions Cameroon in the AFCON that year left a lasting impact on him. He supports Sporting Lagos at club level and loves to watch games live at the Onikan Stadium due to its buzzing atmosphere. His favorite football players are former Nigerian forward, Osaze Odemwingie and former Real Madrid legend Raul Gonzalez.



If Elvis could change one football rule, it would be to not be booked for celebrating with pitch side fans. He believes that football is a passionate game and celebrations should be encouraged to the fullest. When not analyzing the latest previews, Elvis indulges in activities such as swimming, reading, and karaoke. Know More