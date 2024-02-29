Mamelodi Sundowns vs TP Mazembe Prediction and Betting Tips | March 2, 2024

Mamelodi Sundowns host TP Mazembe at FNB Stadium in the CAF Champions League on Saturday (March 2).

This is the final matchday of the group stage, with six teams through to the quarterfinals, while two spots are up for grabs. This clash is a dead rubber, as both teams hold are already through to the next round from Group A with 10 points each.

Masandawana, though, will seek to take their revenge on the visitors, who prevailed 1-0 in the reverse fixture in Lubumbashi. The Sundowns claimed the bragging rights, winning 3-0 on aggregate in their previous tie in 2021, as they seek to extend their unbeaten home run to 17 games.

Mazembe, meanwhile, did not make it to the group stage last season. The DR Congo giants crashed out in the second qualifying round following a 4-2 loss to Ugandan side Vipers. Mazembe’s brilliant run this campaign (W5, D1, L1) has raised expectations over their title credentials, though.

Les Corbeaux have won the CAF Champions League five times but haven't done so since 2015. They have reached the semifinals once and quarterfinals twice since then.

The visitors will be eyeing their first away win against Sundowns but likely face a tough contest at the FNB Stadium.

Mamelodi Sundowns vs TP Mazembe Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Sundowns have won thrice and lost twice in their last five clashes with Mazembe.

The hosts are unbeaten in 10 games across competitions, winning seven.

Sundowns have won thrice and drawn twice in their last five home games.

Mazembe have won twice, drawn twice and lost once in their last five road outings.

Sundowns have won thrice and drawn twice in their last five games, while Mazembe have won their last five matches.

Form Guide: Sundowns – W-W-W-D-D; Mazembe – W-W-W-W-W

Mamelodi Sundowns vs TP Mazembe Prediction

Both teams will likely use this game as a dress rehearsal for the quarterfinals. However, Mamelodi will push for an outright victory to finish atop Group A, and Peter Shalulile will be eyeing his third goal in the competition.

Glody Likonza and Cheick Fofana, meanwhile, boast two goals each for Mazembe and are the visitors’ main attacking threat. Mamelodi come in as the favourites based on their superior recent form and home advantage.

Prediction: Mamelodi 2-1 Mazembe

Mamelodi Sundowns vs TP Mazembe Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Mamelodi

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Sundowns to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Mazembe to score - Yes