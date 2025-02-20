Mamelodi Sundowns vs TS Galaxy Prediction and Betting Tips | February 22nd 2025

Mamelodi Sundowns and TS Galaxy will trade tackles in a South African Premiership round 19 clash on Saturday (February 22nd). The game will be played at the Lucas Masterpiece Moripe Stadium.

The home side are coming into the game on the back of a 3-1 comeback away win over Marumo Gallants in midweek. They went into the break behind following Junior Dion's 37th-minute strike. Marcelo Allene equalized six minutes into the second half while Lucas Ribeiro and Iqraam Rayners scored later on to ensure that Denis Onyango's late red card was not consequential.

TS Galaxy, meanwhile, fell to a 3-2 defeat at home to Stellenbosch. Devon Titus put the visitors ahead in the 17th minute but Victor Letsoalo equalized just past the half-hour mark. Dzenan Zajmovic put Galaxy ahead three minutes into the second half but Ashley Cupido scored a late brace to complete the comeback.

The loss left Adam Beganovic's side in fifth spot in the standings, having garnered 25 points from 18 games. Mamelodi Sundowns lead the way at the summit with 45 points to their name.

Mamelodi Sundowns vs TS Galaxy Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Mamelodi Sundowns have six wins from the last 10 head-to-head games. TS Galaxy were victorious three times while one game was drawn.

Their most recent clash came in February 2025 when TS Galaxy claimed a 1-0 home win in the reverse fixture.

Sundowns have won seven of their last eight games across competitions (one loss).

Six of TS Galaxy's last seven league games have produced under 2.5 goals.

Five of Sundowns' last six league games have produced three goals or more.

Galaxy's last eight away games have seen both sides find the back of the net.

Mamelodi Sundowns vs TS Galaxy Prediction

Mamelodi Sundowns are running away with another league title as they hold a 12-point lead at the summit of the standings. They have been imperious at home and have a 100% record, having won all eight home league games played so far.

TS Galaxy are still within touching distance of continental qualification as they are four points behind the top three.

We are backing the home side to claim a comfortable victory in addition to a clean sheet.

Prediction: Mamelodi Sundowns 3-0 TS Galaxy

Mamelodi Sundowns vs TS Galaxy Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Mamelodi Sundowns to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

