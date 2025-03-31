Mamelodi Sundowns vs Tunis Prediction and Betting Tips | April 1, 2025 

Mamelodi Sundowns and Esperance Tunis square off in the first leg of the CAF Champions League quarter-final on Tuesday at the Lucas Masterpiece Moripe Stadium.

The hosts are coming off a 1-0 extra time victory over Sekhukhune in the NEDBank Cup quarter-final. The two sides couldn't be separated in a goalless draw in regulation time, and the game was seemingly destined for penalties until Jayden Adams scored a 119th-minute match-winner.

Esperance, meanwhile, shared the spoils in a 2-2 draw at JS Omrane in the Tunisian Ligue Professionnelle 1. All four goals were scored in the second half, with Omrane twice taking the lead, through Youcef Belaili and Yan Sasse. Omar Zouaghi and Haythem Khemissi equalised on each occasion.

The Red and Yellow now shift their attention to the continent and booked their spot at this stage as Group D winners. Sundowns qualified as Group B runners-up. Al Ahly or Al Hilal await the winner in the semifinal.

Mamelodi Sundowns vs Tunis Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Esperance have four wins from eiight head-to-head games with Mamelodi, winning once.

Their most recent clash in April saw Esperance claim a 1-0 away win in the CAF Champions League semi-final last season.

Six of their last seven head-to-head games have seen at least one side keep a clean sheet and also produced less than three goals.

Sundowns are unbeaten in 19 home games across competitions, winning 16.

Four of Esperance's last six games have produced at least three goals.

Five of Sundowns' six games in the CAF Champions League this season have produced less than three goals.

Mamelodi Sundowns vs Tunis Prediction

Mamelodi were pushed all the way in the cup over the weekend, which could hamper their chances of success in this game, and this is a fixture they have struggled through the years.

Esperance, for their part, are seeking their fifth CAF Champions Legaue title and first since consecutive triumphs in 2018 and 2019. Expect the hosts to claim a narrow victory with goals at both ends.

Prediction: Mamelodi 2-1 Tunis

Mamelodi Sundowns vs Tunis Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Mamelodi to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

