Mamelodi Sundowns vs Young Africans Prediction and Betting Tips | April 5th 2024

Mamelodi Sundowns welcome Young Africans to the Loftus Versfeld Stadium for the second leg of their CAF Champions League quarterfinal tie on Friday.

The tie is firmly in the balance, with the first leg having ended in a goalless draw in Tanzania last week.

Mamelodi Sundowns followed the draw up with a 1-0 home win over Richards Bay in the South Africa Premier Division. Junior Mendieta scored the match-winner in the fourth minute of injury time to help his side claim all three points and remain 11 points clear at the summit with two games in hand.

The Brazilians will turn their focus back to the continent, where Young Africans lie in the way of a semifinal appearance. The winner of this tie will face Esperance Tunis or ASEC Mimosas in the last four.

Mamelodi Sundowns vs Young Africans Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the fourth meeting between the two sides. Mamelodi Sundowns have one win while two games have ended in draws.

Mamelodi are unbeaten in 17 games across all competitions, winning 11.

Six of Young Africans' last eight games in all competitions have seen one side fail to find the back of the net.

Mamelodi Sundowns' last four games have been level at halftime.

Four of Young Africans' last five away games have produced three goals or more.

Seven of Mamelodi Sundowns' last eight games, including each of the last six have produced less than three goals and seen at least one side keep a clean sheet.

Mamelodi Sundowns vs Young Africans Prediction

Mamelodi Sundowns won the maiden edition of the African Football League and will be aiming to win a second continental crown this season. The South Africans are in fine form coming into this game and will be full of confidence that they can take one step further in their quest for a second CAF Champions League crown.

Young Africans are competing in the CAF Champions League quarterfinal for the first time in their history. The Tanzanian champions held their own in the first leg despite being outplayed for most of the game.

We are tipping Mamelodi Sundowns to claim a narrow win in addition to a clean sheet.

Prediction: Mamelodi Sundowns 1-0 Young Africans

Mamelodi Sundowns vs Young Africans Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Mamelodi Sundowns to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Highest scoring half: Second half