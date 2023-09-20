"Man is a beast", "Deserved a goal tonight" - Real Madrid fans believe star was 'unlucky' not to get on the scoresheet in 1-0 win over Union Berlin

Real Madrid claimed a hard-fought 1-0 win at home to debutants Union Berlin in their 2023-24 UEFA Champions League opener, getting off to a perfect start. The win capped off a dominant showing at home against one of the sides appearing in the competition for the first time in their history.

Los Blancos are UEFA Champions League royalty, having won the competition 14 times in their history, more than any other side. They enter into every season of the competition as one of the favourites to end up winning the title. Union Berlin are one of Europe's most impressive sides, given what they have achieved with their limited resources.

The Spanish giants were in control from start to finish against their German opponents, who defended excellently. Summer signing Jude Bellingham scored in the 94th minute of the game to help his side secure the win at home.

Real Madrid fans were pleased with the performances of many of their players, including the goalscorer on the night. One player, however, received special praise from the fans despite not finding the net.

Joselu was singled out by Real Madrid fans on X (formerly Twitter) for his showing for Los Blancos. A number of fans rued the 33-year-old Spaniard's poor luck in front of goal in the game.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Joselu attempted 11 shots in the game for Los Blancos but failed to find the back of the net. He earned plaudits for his all-round display for the side in their win.

Joselu rejoined Real Madrid as a replacement for Karim Benzema

Veteran striker Joselu was the first-choice signing for Real Madrid to replace captain Karim Benzema after the Frenchman's exit. During the 2022-23 season, the Spaniard scored 16 goals for Espanyol and helped the team win the Zarra trophy as well.

Joselu had previously had a stint with Real Madrid in 2011, making two senior appearances before leaving the side for 1899 Hoffenheim. The 33-year-old joined Los Blanco again in June 2023 on an initial season-long loan deal for €500,000 with an option to make the deal permanent for €1.5 million.

Joselu has been an instant hit at the club this season for his application and endeavour. He has scored twice so far for his boyhood club, including the winner in their 2-1 win over Real Sociedad last weekend. Los Blancos intend for him to serve as a stop-gap for this season ahead of signing a big-name striker next summer.