Manchester United 1 - 1 Wolverhampton Wanderers: Three talking points

Suman Dey FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 563 // 22 Sep 2018, 23:15 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Paul Pogba was by far United's best player.

Both Manchester United and Wolves came from the back of three wins in a row in all competitions. Jose Mourinho's men needed all three points to keep a check on that top four positions whereas Wolves wanted to prove they are no mug against big sides.

Wolves started the game on the front foot with a shot from Jimenez saved by David De Gea with his right foot. João Moutinho and Ruben Neves were finding pockets of spaces which was giving the United's defense a tough time in the opening stages of the match. A header from Ryan Bennett just went over the post from a corner. Despite all the good chances that Wolves created, against the run of play Manchester United took the lead through Fred who scored his first goal for the Red Devils. It was Pogba's immaculate touch that set up the goal for Fred.

After the goal, United looked settled in the game with more possession of the ball and some controlled passing. Wolves had few good moments in patches but never really troubled De Gea. Fred could have had a double before the halftime, but Rui Patricio denied him his second from a free kick. Wolves behind at the break with a Fred strike the difference between the sides. The visitors gave a good account of themselves so far but were yet to find a way through.

Like United in the first half, Wolves got their equalizer against the run of play with Moutinho firing a shot into the top left corner of a hapless David De Gea. Wolves looked better as the game progressed and were finding spaces in the United box at will.

United kept pushing but never really managed to get a clear shot on goal whereas Wolves, on the other hand, made David De Gea work with their efforts to snatch a victory. The game ended at 1-1 each and crucial points dropped at home by United.

Here are the three talking points from the game.

#3 Pogba starting to show his class

Paul Pogba provided the assist for Fred's goal

Arguably the best player on the pitch for United, Paul Pogba showed his class once again after the midweek performance when he provided an immaculate assist for Fred to score his first goal for United and become the 500th player for Manchester United to score. He was all over the pitch and repeatedly fired those long diagonal balls in each flank.

He tried few long-range efforts but was denied by Rui Patricio on goal. Paul has been in the face of criticism for his lack of consistency, but he is starting to act as a leader in that United midfield and controlling the game with his skill and his game acumen.

1 / 3 NEXT