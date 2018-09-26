Man United 2(7) - 2(8) Derby County: 3 talking points

Suman Dey

Mata opened the scoring for United.

It was a battle between familiar faces as Frank Lampard comes up against his old manager Jose Mourinho. The last time Derby beat Manchester United was nine years ago. United made several changes while Derby went with the same eleven which won in the weekend. The seventh-place side in the Premier League needed a win against the sixth place side in the Championship, Derby County.

The first chance of the game fell to Romelo Lukaku, but Scott Carson comfortably saved his header. It didn't take long for the Red Devils to open the scoring and inside three minutes Juan Mata gave the hosts an early lead after a beautiful build-up involving Martial, Lukaku, and Lingard. Derby County almost leveled straight away but a terrific save from Sergio Romero prevented Mason Bennett to equalize. It was a good response by the visitors after falling behind so early in the game.

Mata could have made it 2-0 after a brilliant ball by Young, but he hit it straight at the goalkeeper. Romelu Lukaku found himself 1-v-1 with the goalkeeper but his shot went wide off the post, a big let off after the mistake by the defender. Despite a frantic start to the half, the game settled down after the first quarter. United did have few good chances to increase their lead but as it stood both the sides went into the break with Jose Mourinho's side leaving via Juan Mata's goal.

Derby got an early chance in the second half, but Romero brilliantly saved Wilson's shot. Frank Lampard's side was having their best spell of the game, and at that moment Wilson came up with a fantastic free kick from 30 yards out to make it 1-1.

A brain fade moment by Sergio Romero earned him a red card after he handled the ball outside the box. Against the run of play, Lukaku hit the crossbar, and Martial curled the shot just wide of the post. Lee Grant made a terrific save to deny Florian and Derby to go ahead in the match.

From nowhere Derby took the lead after a rebound shot was headed in by Marriott. But a late equalizer from Fellaini saw the game going to penalties to decide the winner were Derby was better again and made it to the next round.

Here are the three talking points from the match.

#3 Martial making a case for himself

Martial had a good performance today

United was dominant in the first half, and most of it was down to Antony Martial in the left wing who was brilliant throughout the half. Whenever he received the ball, there was always a tendency to take on the right back, and many times he managed to put threating crosses in the box.

United's first goal came from a swift movement started by Martial who played an excellent pass to Lukaku who let it go for Lingard who found Mata and the Spaniard delightfully curved the ball into the back of the net.

Since Sanchez's arrival, Martial found himself warming the bench, but recent performances by the Chilean has called for the Frenchman an opportunity to prove himself in the Premier League as well. Today's performance against Derby would improve his chances in that regard.

