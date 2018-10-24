×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी

Manchester United News: Rooney backed to return, Mourinho challenges United board and more - 24th October 2018

Atharva Gosavi
ANALYST
News
248   //    24 Oct 2018, 20:48 IST

Wayne Rooney has been backed to return to Manchester United
Wayne Rooney has been backed to return to Manchester United

All the latest Manchester United news in one place!

#1 Wayne Rooney backed to return to Manchester United

Former Sunderland and England defender Micky Gray has backed Wayne Rooney to rejoin Manchester United in the upcoming winter transfer window. Speaking about the possibility of the move on radio station talkSPORT, he said:

“I think there’s a massive opportunity for Wayne Rooney to come back to the Premier League. And people might think I’m crazy, but I think Manchester United could take him. I don’t see why not. Everybody keeps questioning where the leaders are in that squad."

“He’s a leader and if he’s flying and full of confidence like he is right now, it’s a no-brainer. If he’s got the opportunity to come back for three months, there’s no reason why he shouldn’t take up that opportunity. Who knows what he could achieve while he’s there from December to March."

Rooney, who turns 33 today, is Manchester United's all-time leading goalscorer with 253 goals in 559 games. He is currently in fine form and has scored 13 goals in 19 appearances for D.C. United, helping them reach the playoffs in the MLS.

#2 Mourinho challenges the United board to make signings

Following Man United's 1-0 home loss to Juventus in the UEFA Champions League, Jose Mourinho has challenged Ed Woodward and the board to be more competitive in the transfer market. The Special One, who has spent £358.7million in just over two years, was left frustrated as the club failed to land their transfer targets.

Discussing the ways United could reach the level of other European heavyweights, he cross-questioned a journalist in the press conference and said:

"To go to the Juventus level? Barcelona level? Real Madrid level? How can you reach that level?" Mourinho added to a follow-up question. "Manchester City level? How can you reach this level?"

"Yes [with the best players]. Is not also easy. Because many of the players they belong to these top teams, so we work with what we have we try to improve with what we have."

#3 United could face fresh UEFA sanctions after Juventus clash

According to Sky Sports, Manchester United could be set to face fresh UEFA sanctions following their Champions League game against Juventus. The English outfit faces the possibility of being fined yet again for arriving late and three pitch invasions in the match.

The UEFA regulations state that each team must arrive at the venue 75 minutes before kick-off. United have already been charged with a fine of €15000 for arriving late for their home game against Valencia this season.

The Red Devils could also be penalized for the three pitch invasions that took place (one during the game and two after the game). The current condition is similar to that of Tottenham, who also faced a penalty of €15000 for pitch invasions during their Europa League game against Partizan Belgrade in 2014.

Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Manchester United Wayne Rooney Manchester United Transfer News
Atharva Gosavi
ANALYST
Five days shalt thou labour, as the Bible says. The seventh day is the Lord thy God's. The sixth day is for football - Anthony Burgess In love with Manchester United and a student of the beautiful game, I believe football is more than just a sport. It's an art that soothes the soul. It's a charming way of life. I adore Wayne Rooney, Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, Zlatan Ibrahimovic and revere Sir Alex Ferguson, Johan Cruyff and Pep Guardiola. I also write for SportsMonks.com and Playingfor90.com
Did Wayne Rooney Fulfil his Potential at Manchester United?
RELATED STORY
Manchester United transfer news: Jose Mourinho planning a...
RELATED STORY
Reports: Manchester United board to back Jose Mourinho
RELATED STORY
Manchester United News: Mourinho to launch an...
RELATED STORY
Mourinho knows what he's doing - Rooney backs Man United...
RELATED STORY
What Jose Mourinho Must Learn From Sir Alex Ferguson at...
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why the Manchester United Board is right not to...
RELATED STORY
Twitter reacts to reports Jose Mourinho wants to bring...
RELATED STORY
Text from Manchester United board reassured Mourinho over...
RELATED STORY
Opinion: Sir Alex Ferguson's greatest ever Manchester...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 10
27 Oct BRI WOL 07:30 PM Brighton & Hove Albion vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
27 Oct FUL AFC 07:30 PM Fulham vs AFC Bournemouth
27 Oct LIV CAR 07:30 PM Liverpool vs Cardiff City
27 Oct SOU NEW 07:30 PM Southampton vs Newcastle
27 Oct WAT HUD 07:30 PM Watford vs Huddersfield Town
27 Oct LEI WES 10:00 PM Leicester City vs West Ham
28 Oct BUR CHE 07:00 PM Burnley vs Chelsea
28 Oct CRY ARS 07:00 PM Crystal Palace vs Arsenal
28 Oct MAN EVE 09:30 PM Manchester United vs Everton
30 Oct TOT MAN 01:30 AM Tottenham vs Manchester City
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us