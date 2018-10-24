Manchester United News: Rooney backed to return, Mourinho challenges United board and more - 24th October 2018

Atharva Gosavi FOLLOW ANALYST News 248 // 24 Oct 2018, 20:48 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Wayne Rooney has been backed to return to Manchester United

All the latest Manchester United news in one place!

#1 Wayne Rooney backed to return to Manchester United

Former Sunderland and England defender Micky Gray has backed Wayne Rooney to rejoin Manchester United in the upcoming winter transfer window. Speaking about the possibility of the move on radio station talkSPORT, he said:

“I think there’s a massive opportunity for Wayne Rooney to come back to the Premier League. And people might think I’m crazy, but I think Manchester United could take him. I don’t see why not. Everybody keeps questioning where the leaders are in that squad."

“He’s a leader and if he’s flying and full of confidence like he is right now, it’s a no-brainer. If he’s got the opportunity to come back for three months, there’s no reason why he shouldn’t take up that opportunity. Who knows what he could achieve while he’s there from December to March."

Rooney, who turns 33 today, is Manchester United's all-time leading goalscorer with 253 goals in 559 games. He is currently in fine form and has scored 13 goals in 19 appearances for D.C. United, helping them reach the playoffs in the MLS.

#2 Mourinho challenges the United board to make signings

Following Man United's 1-0 home loss to Juventus in the UEFA Champions League, Jose Mourinho has challenged Ed Woodward and the board to be more competitive in the transfer market. The Special One, who has spent £358.7million in just over two years, was left frustrated as the club failed to land their transfer targets.

Discussing the ways United could reach the level of other European heavyweights, he cross-questioned a journalist in the press conference and said:

"To go to the Juventus level? Barcelona level? Real Madrid level? How can you reach that level?" Mourinho added to a follow-up question. "Manchester City level? How can you reach this level?"

"Yes [with the best players]. Is not also easy. Because many of the players they belong to these top teams, so we work with what we have we try to improve with what we have."

#3 United could face fresh UEFA sanctions after Juventus clash

According to Sky Sports, Manchester United could be set to face fresh UEFA sanctions following their Champions League game against Juventus. The English outfit faces the possibility of being fined yet again for arriving late and three pitch invasions in the match.

The UEFA regulations state that each team must arrive at the venue 75 minutes before kick-off. United have already been charged with a fine of €15000 for arriving late for their home game against Valencia this season.

The Red Devils could also be penalized for the three pitch invasions that took place (one during the game and two after the game). The current condition is similar to that of Tottenham, who also faced a penalty of €15000 for pitch invasions during their Europa League game against Partizan Belgrade in 2014.