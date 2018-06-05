Man United transfer news: £60 million goalkeeper could indirectly harm Man Utd, De Gea gives condition to join Real Madrid and more – June 5, 2018

Manchester United will need more fax machines if these reports are true!

Umid Dey FEATURED WRITER Rumors 05 Jun 2018, 20:49 IST

A condition for Madrid

Hello and welcome to the Manchester United transfer roundup for the day! We are just on the fifth day of the transfer window and it seems as though Manchester United will finally make their first official signing for the summer any time now.

Other than that, there are some new updates about Real Madrid’s superstars, Greek defender with an incredible name Sokratis Papastathopoulos, the teenager Diogo Dalot and Juventus left-back Alex Sandro.

Now that we got the summarization out of the way, we can begin with our daily dose of Manchester United transfers.

#5 Fred and Sokratis

Manchester United and Fred is a saga that has already run long enough. However, if recent reports are to be believed, then this drama might just be nearing its conclusion.

According to Manchester Evening News, Fred was in Carrington and completed his medical ahead of his imminent move to Manchester United, which is said to be worth around £52.5 million.

His former manager at Shakhtar Donetsk, meanwhile, believes that Fred has already completed his move to Manchester United and he was very pleased to see one of his ex-students go to the Theatre of Dreams.

"I’m really pleased Fred has completed his transfer to Manchester United," Lucescu, who is now Turkey's manager, said. "I am proud of him.

"When I signed him at Shakhtar, Taison and Bernard were playing in his position.

"I transformed his position, giving him a more defensive role."

While Fred might have snubbed a move to Manchester City to move to United, Sokratis Papastathopoulos apparently rejected a chance to join the Red Devils in order to secure a move to Arsenal – at least that is what his dad claims.

He also spilt the beans about his son’s transfer to London, claiming that the Greek international has signed a three year deal with an option of a yearlong extension after the aforementioned three years.

“He is happy, he is in England at the moment, and tomorrow (Tuesday) he will [sign the contract],” his father said. “He is happy he is moving, I think he is going to a higher level. The world’s most competitive league and I believe it will go well.

“[The contract] is for three years plus one. Arsenal had talked to him two years ago, but I do not know why the transfer did not work then. The teams did not find agreement, probably.”

“There was interest from United, but for July, he had to wait until July for United,” he explained. “United had a very good relationship with Dortmund, the teams talked the most, but Sokratis chose to go to Arsenal.”