Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
Contact Policies Blog GDPR Compliance Affiliate

Manchester United transfer news: €100 million superstar in sight, and more – June 3rd, 2018

Jose Mourinho is preparing to go all-out in pursuit of the title.

Umid Dey
FEATURED WRITER
03 Jun 2018, 19:56 IST
11.21K

FC Dynamo Kyiv v Chelsea FC - UEFA Champions League
Mourinho is in to shock the fans

Hello and welcome to the Manchester United transfer roundup for the day. With each passing day in the transfer market, the Red Devils fans are growing anxious about their club’s progress in the market.

So far, they haven’t announced any signings, which is something strange given that they have been linked with a lot of players over the last few months and that one among them – Fabinho – has officially joined archrivals, Liverpool.

However, we all know that it is only a matter of time before the ketchup bottle opens and all the contents fall out at once – and for an idea of what it could be, here are some of the players linked in and out of Old Trafford.

#5 The sales and Grealish

While Manchester United are a club that spends more than they make in the transfer market – and that is going to be the pattern this summer as well – there are some players that could generate quite a lot of cash for the Red Devils via sales in this transfer window.

One of those players is Matteo Darmian. The Italian was signed from Torino with a lot of expectations but, unfortunately, couldn’t live up to the billing. And now, according to Calcio Mercato and ESPN, the Italian could move back to Serie A with his destination being Turin.

Juventus have been admirers for a long time and might finally land the player that they desire so much. Calcio Mercato reports that the Red Devils want €20 million for him but the Old Lady aren’t willing to pay more than €13-14 million plus incentives that could take the deal to €17 million.

Meanwhile, Aston Villa’s Jack Grealish has impressed Jose Mourinho with his fine form and the Portuguese now wants him at Manchester United as a successor to the throne left vacant by the departure of Michael Carrick.

According to the reliable Sky Sports, Leicester City are considering making an offer for the highly-rated youngster, who is also wanted by Arsenal and the Old Trafford outfit.

They also add that Aston Villa will not accept anything less than £40 million. 

Page 1 of 5 Next
Manchester United Real Madrid CF Football Gareth Bale Cristiano Ronaldo Manchester United Transfer News
Premier League transfer news: Manchester United to make...
RELATED STORY
Manchester United transfer news: Ronaldo's price tag...
RELATED STORY
Ter Stegen to Man Utd for €100 million, Real Madrid want...
RELATED STORY
Manchester United's summer shortlist worth £300 million,...
RELATED STORY
Manchester United transfer news: Swap deal in the works...
RELATED STORY
Manchester United to offer €70 million + star player for...
RELATED STORY
Manchester United transfer news: Reliable source gives...
RELATED STORY
Premier League transfer news: Neymar's projected £400...
RELATED STORY
Manchester United prepare £260 million + Pogba offer for...
RELATED STORY
Manchester United to make a €100 million bid for FC...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Featured Matches
Intercontinental Cup 2018
Today IND KEN 08:00 PM
07 Jun IND NEW 08:00 PM
08 Jun CHI KEN 08:00 PM
International Friendlies 2018
08 Jun CRO SEN 07:30 PM
08 Jun IRA LIT 08:30 PM
08 Jun SWI JAP 10:30 PM
08 Jun GER SAU 11:00 PM
09 Jun POL CHI 12:15 AM
09 Jun LAT AZE 08:30 PM
09 Jun HUN AUS 09:00 PM
select leagues:
Featured Matches
Intercontinental Cup 2018
Premier League 2017/2018
Primera División 2017/2018
Bundesliga 2017/2018
Indian Super League 2017/2018
I-League 2017/2018
Serie A 2017/2018
World Cup 2018 Russia
UEFA Champions League 2017/2018
UEFA Europa League 2017/2018
FA Cup 2017/2018
League Cup 2017/2018
Friendlies 2018