Manchester United transfer news: €100 million superstar in sight, and more – June 3rd, 2018

Jose Mourinho is preparing to go all-out in pursuit of the title.

Mourinho is in to shock the fans

Hello and welcome to the Manchester United transfer roundup for the day. With each passing day in the transfer market, the Red Devils fans are growing anxious about their club’s progress in the market.

So far, they haven’t announced any signings, which is something strange given that they have been linked with a lot of players over the last few months and that one among them – Fabinho – has officially joined archrivals, Liverpool.

However, we all know that it is only a matter of time before the ketchup bottle opens and all the contents fall out at once – and for an idea of what it could be, here are some of the players linked in and out of Old Trafford.

#5 The sales and Grealish

While Manchester United are a club that spends more than they make in the transfer market – and that is going to be the pattern this summer as well – there are some players that could generate quite a lot of cash for the Red Devils via sales in this transfer window.

One of those players is Matteo Darmian. The Italian was signed from Torino with a lot of expectations but, unfortunately, couldn’t live up to the billing. And now, according to Calcio Mercato and ESPN, the Italian could move back to Serie A with his destination being Turin.

Juventus have been admirers for a long time and might finally land the player that they desire so much. Calcio Mercato reports that the Red Devils want €20 million for him but the Old Lady aren’t willing to pay more than €13-14 million plus incentives that could take the deal to €17 million.

Meanwhile, Aston Villa’s Jack Grealish has impressed Jose Mourinho with his fine form and the Portuguese now wants him at Manchester United as a successor to the throne left vacant by the departure of Michael Carrick.

According to the reliable Sky Sports, Leicester City are considering making an offer for the highly-rated youngster, who is also wanted by Arsenal and the Old Trafford outfit.

They also add that Aston Villa will not accept anything less than £40 million.