Man United transfer news: Man Utd star wants to join Barca over Madrid, who set GIGANTIC asking price for Ronaldo and more – June 8, 2018

This transfer window is just getting more and more crazy!

Umid Kumar Dey
FEATURED WRITER
Top 5 / Top 10 08 Jun 2018, 19:37 IST
38.88K

Portugal v Algeria - International Friendly
Ronaldo ran riot against Algeria

Hello and welcome to the Manchester United transfer roundup for the day! Another hectic day in the transfer market for the Red Devils. Despite already signing two players in the window, they are being linked with a countless more - and today is a testament to that.

There are quotes about Fellaini and Cristiano Ronaldo as well as his price tag and also some bits about Gareth Bale, David De Gea, and Paul Pogba. So without further ado, let's begin!

#5 Pires and Figo speak

Arsenal legend Robert Pires showered praises on Arsenal target Marouane Fellaini amid reports linking the Belgian to the Emirates. The former Everton star’s contract expires at the end of the season, which is not a long time from now, and Pires believes that he can really help the Gunners in the following seasons.

'Everybody knows Marouane Fellaini in the Premier League,' he was quoted by Daily Mail.

'Of course last season it was very, very difficult, the relation with Jose Mourinho.

'But I think he's a good player, if he wants to join Arsenal I think it would be good news. He needs a new start and I think, with his quality, I think he can help Unai Emery and he can help the Arsenal players in the squad.'

Meanwhile, former Real Madrid and Barcelona star Luis Figo has urged his compatriot Cristiano Ronaldo to stay at the Bernabeu since the Galacticos have given him a lot – both individually and as a team – and that he wouldn’t be able to repeat such feats in any other club.

“Many times, what you want or what you are going to be doesn’t depend only on you but on other factors that so many don’t realize,” TeamTalk quoted him as saying.

“But Ronaldo is at the best club in the world and I think that he should finish his career here.

“Logically for him, it has been shown that what he has gained and did in Madrid wouldn’t happen everywhere.

“Madrid have also given him a lot in terms of prestige and that has also helped him to win individually.”

These comments come after the Portugal captain made it clear that he could move someplace else following discussions with his agent.

Premier League 2017-18 Manchester United Real Madrid CF Football Gareth Bale Cristiano Ronaldo Football Transfer News EPL Transfer News Manchester United Transfer News
